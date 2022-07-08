Ryan Garcia is not losing sight of his goal of becoming World Champion in 2022 and mentioned the attribute he shares with Floyd Mayweather Jr. that would lead him to dethrone current 135-pound king Devin Haney.

While he has to focus first on winning his July 16 boxing fight, Ryan Garcia gives himself a chance to dream of becoming World Champion. To do so, he would have to defeat Devin Haney, the current Lightweight king, a mission for which Garcia says he has what it takes: an attribute he shares with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

King Ry will face his second fight without Eddy Reynoso and Canelo Team in his corner. His opponent in turn is Dominican Javier Fortuna, a very experienced boxer (37-3-1, 33 years old) who in any carelessness can give him a bitter surprise.

If he gets out of his July 16 bout well, Ryan Garcia could focus on taking the step he longs for: winning a world title. In his division, 135 pounds, there is no other opponent that will allow him to achieve it more than Devin Haney, the current Undisputed World Champion of the Lightweights.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., Ryan Garcia's road to Devin Haney's World Titles

In a boxing exhibition, Devin Haney went to Australia to teach local George Kambosos Jr. a lesson in the ring to become the owner of the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF Lightweight division belts. The 23-year-old American fighter is now the target of many contenders in the division, Ryan Garcia among them, who pointed out which attribute he shares with Floyd Mayweather Jr. would allow him to beat The Dream: a killer instinct.

“He doesn’t have it. He will feel it when he’s in there with me and he knows what I’m talking about. He’s just not a good offensive fighter. You can be good offensively and not get hit. Floyd Mayweather used to run numbers on people and not get hit. He didn’t just move around. He had a killer instinct in him. Devin’s not like that.", said Garcia to Boxing Scene.

While Ryan Garcia has to overcome Javier Fortuna, Devin Haney would be conditioned to the wishes of George Kambosos Jr, since the contract of his June fight included a rematch clause in case of a defeat of the Ferocious. Thus, if the Australian exercises it, he would have to meet the commitment to face him again and then think about new challenges in the 135 pounds or other boxing categories.