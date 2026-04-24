Floyd Mayweather confirms exhibition fight in Greece before Manny Pacquiao rematch plans

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed his return to action ahead of his planned clash with Manny Pacquiao, announcing an exhibition bout scheduled for June in Athens, Greece. The move keeps the former world champion active as uncertainty continues to surround his long-discussed rematch with Pacquiao later this year.

Mayweather revealed the details on social media, stating: “IT’S OFFICIAL. June 27 – Athens, Greece. History will be made. I’m stepping in the ring with Mike Zambidis. One night. One stage. An all-out bout you don’t want to miss.” The announcement confirms his next appearance before any potential meeting with Pacquiao.

The matchup adds another chapter to Mayweather’s post-retirement exhibition career, with the 47-year-old remaining active in the ring despite stepping away from professional competition nearly a decade ago. Meanwhile, questions continue to surround the exact format of his anticipated fight with Pacquiao.

Advertisement

Mayweather stays active amid uncertainty over Pacquiao bout

The planned rematch between Mayweather and Pacquiao has generated major attention since its announcement, but confusion remains over whether it will be a professional contest or an exhibition. Although Pacquiao has stated that the fight against Mayweather isn’t an exhibition.

Manny Pacquiao prepares to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Elsa/Getty Images

While negotiations and expectations continue to evolve, Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition allows him to maintain activity and timing ahead of a possible return to one of boxing’s most anticipated rivalries.

Advertisement

Zambidis fight adds momentum to Mayweather’s 2026 schedule

Mike Zambidis, a decorated kickboxing veteran, will serve as Mayweather’s opponent in June. Although Zambidis has limited professional boxing experience, the bout is expected to draw attention due to his striking pedigree and Mayweather’s global profile.

SurveyWhat is your interest level in Mayweather’s upcoming exhibition fight? What is your interest level in Mayweather’s upcoming exhibition fight? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

As the boxing world awaits clarity on the Pacquiao situation, Mayweather’s upcoming exhibition ensures his name remains central in ongoing discussions about one of the sport’s most high-profile rivalries.