David Benavidez accuses Canelo Alvarez of avoiding fight: ‘He’s scared’

The debate surrounding a potential showdown between Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez has resurfaced, with the undefeated contender once again questioning why the fight has never materialized. Despite Canelo’s legacy as a four-division world champion, critics continue to point to his reluctance to face certain opponents late in his career.

Benavidez did not hold back when addressing the situation, making his stance clear in a recent interview. “He’s scared – he has no (expletive). That’s what it is. I give Canelo all the respect… but at the end of the day, I was the No.1 contender in two weight classes for a long, long time,” he said on Come And Talk 2 Me, expressing frustration over missed opportunities.

The tension comes as Canelo continues to pursue high-level bouts, including a planned return in September for a world title fight in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Benavidez has moved divisions and is preparing for his own major challenge, adding further uncertainty to whether this long-discussed matchup will ever take place.

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Benavidez questions missed opportunity at super-middleweight

For years, Benavidez pushed for a fight with Canelo while competing at 168 pounds, positioning himself as a top contender. “It’s really a shame because this is a fight everybody wants to see. This is a fight that the fans deserve,” Benavidez added, reinforcing the belief that the matchup was overlooked during a key window.

Canelo Alvarez looks on prior to LIV Golf Mexico City. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Future uncertainty clouds potential superfight

As both fighters continue their careers on separate paths, the chances of the fight happening appear increasingly uncertain. Benavidez is now set to face unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto Ramirez, a move that could further distance him from a clash with Canelo.

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Still, the possibility has not been entirely ruled out. “I believe in myself and my skills 100%, so… why not give the fans what they want to see?” Benavidez said, leaving the door open for a future meeting under the right conditions.