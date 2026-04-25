Oscar De La Hoya says he would consider boxing comeback under one condition involving Mayweather

Former six-division world champion Oscar De La Hoya has suggested he could consider a return to the ring, but only if a specific scenario involving Floyd Mayweather comes to life. De La Hoya, who has not fought professionally since 2008, remains one of boxing’s most recognizable figures while now working as a promoter.

Speaking to FightHype, De La Hoya made it clear that a comeback would only make sense in the context of a major rematch with Mayweather. “I am a fighter. I will always be a fighter. If Mayweather beats Pacquiao, Floyd, you owe me a rematch! Let’s go!” he said, according to the outlet.

The comments come as the boxing world has again shifted attention toward past rivalries, with Manny Pacquiao recently returning to the ring in a high-profile bout that ended in a draw.

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His comeback has also revived earlier narratives, including how Pacquiao challenged Mayweather’s GOAT claim before renewed talk of a rematch. Pacquiao’s return has also reopened discussions about legacy fights involving Mayweather, keeping interest alive in boxing’s most iconic matchups.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a WNBA game in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

De La Hoya revisits rivalry with Mayweather

De La Hoya previously faced Mayweather in 2007, losing via split decision in a bout for the WBC super-lightweight title. Despite the official result, De La Hoya has long maintained that he believed he should have won the fight, a sentiment that continues to fuel his interest in a potential rematch.

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Mayweather, who retired with a 50-0 record, remains one of the sport’s most dominant defensive fighters. Any renewed meeting between the two would carry historical weight, given their role in shaping boxing’s modern era.

Legacy fights continue to shape boxing narrative

While De La Hoya has not committed to an actual return, his remarks highlight how legacy-driven matchups continue to dominate boxing conversations. With Mayweather and Pacquiao still central figures in potential exhibition or comeback discussions, interest in past rivalries remains strong.

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For now, De La Hoya’s focus remains on promoting, but his comments leave the door open, at least conditionally, for one of boxing’s most talked-about rivalries to be revisited.