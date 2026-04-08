Floyd Mayweather faces contract conflict that could impact Manny Pacquiao rematch

Floyd Mayweather is dealing with growing uncertainty around his 2026 fight schedule, as multiple agreements, including a highly anticipated rematch with Manny Pacquiao, now appear to be in conflict. What initially looked like a busy year with three high-profile bouts could instead turn into a legal and promotional battle.

“There are multiple breaches,” said Jas Mathur, CEO of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, in an interview with FightHype. “He can’t do that fight… it’s a direct breach of this contract.”

At the center of the issue is Mayweather’s planned rematch with Manny Pacquiao, who recently confirmed that rematch fight against Mayweather isn’t an exhibition one, which is reportedly scheduled for September in Las Vegas. While Mayweather has described the bout as an exhibition, Pacquiao’s side insists the agreement is for a professional fight, creating a major disagreement between both camps

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Multiple fights create growing tension

The situation becomes more complicated with Mayweather also announcing an exhibition bout against Mike Tyson in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as a separate fight against kickboxing champion Mike Zambidis in June. According to Pacquiao’s team, committing to these additional fights violates the terms of the existing contract.

Manny Pacquiao reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium. Elsa/Getty Images

This puts Mayweather in a difficult position. Moving forward with one event could jeopardize another, especially the highly anticipated rematch with Pacquiao, which is expected to be the most lucrative of the three.

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Uncertain path for Mayweather’s 2026 plans

As tensions rise, the possibility of legal action becomes more real if the conflicts are not resolved. The disagreement over whether the Pacquiao fight is an exhibition or a professional bout adds another layer of uncertainty.

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For now, Mayweather’s plans remain unclear. What seemed like a straightforward return to the spotlight has turned into a complex situation, where each decision could carry major financial and legal consequences.