Manny Pacquiao could face former champion Ruslan Provodnikov before Floyd Mayweather rematch

The plans surrounding Manny Pacquiao’s return to the ring remain fluid, with former world champion Ruslan Provodnikov expressing confidence that he could step in for a fight before Pacquiao’s anticipated rematch with Floyd Mayweather. The situation adds another layer of uncertainty to an already complex schedule involving some of boxing’s biggest names.

Provodnikov revealed that preparations had already been made for a potential bout with Pacquiao, even though the originally scheduled exhibition was postponed. “It’s disappointing that the fight won’t take place in April, but I’m hopeful it will happen in June. I really hope so, and I believe it,” Provodnikov told World Boxing News. “We’ve prepared everything. As soon as they give the go-ahead, I’ll pack my bag and be ready to fly to America with my team.”

The uncertainty comes as Pacquiao, who recently said that Mayweather rematch isn’t an exhibition, continues to be linked to a high‑profile showdown reportedly planned for September in Las Vegas. However, the nature of that potential fight remains unclear, with conflicting reports over whether it will be sanctioned as a professional bout or staged as an exhibition.

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Provodnikov pushes for return against Pacquiao

Provodnikov, known as the “Siberian Rocky,” retired from professional boxing with a record of 25 wins, 18 by knockout, and 5 losses. The matchup had been viewed as a tune‑up opportunity for Pacquiao as he looks to stay active ahead of any major return to high‑level competition.

Ruslan Provodnikov celebrates after defeating Mike Alvarado. Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Mayweather rematch plans still face uncertainty

Meanwhile, Mayweather, who retired with a perfect professional record of 50 wins, 27 by knockout, and 0 losses, faces contract conflict that could impact the Manny Pacquiao rematch. The structure and number of those bouts remain unclear.

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With both Pacquiao and Mayweather exploring different ways to stay active ahead of the scheduled bout, any interim fights could still play a role in shaping preparation and the buildup to one of boxing’s most high-profile events.