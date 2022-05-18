It seems that five-division World Champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s wish will come true, as his exhibition fight in a Dubai helipad against former boxer Don Moore already has a new date after having to be canceled at the last minute after being scheduled for May 14.

So far in 2022 hasn't been particularly good for Floyd Mayweather Jr, at least as far as boxing matters are concerned. The legendary former boxer has seen his plans sabotaged time and time again. However, he could be very close to achieving his goal of staging an exhibition fight in the heights of Dubai. His clash against Don Moore already has a new date.

Originally, Mayweather Jr. was to star in his "limited edition boxing showcase" on February 20. This fight was to take place on the helipad of the Burj Arab Hotel, one of the most luxurious hotels in Dubai, at 210 meters above sea level. Even tennis exhibition matches have been held at this extravagant site.

However, negotiations between Pretty Boy and his then-rival, Emirati youtuber Money Kicks, fell apart. Subsequently, the five-division World Champion announced that he would fight on May 14 at the same venue but against Don Moore, a former boxer with whom he shared a gym for many years. However, the death of the then president of the United Arab Emirates, one day before the fight, put a damper on his plans due to the national mourning decree.

The new date of the exhibition fight Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Don Moore

Apparently the third time Floyd Mayweather Jr will step into a ring under the context of an exhibition fight, after retiring in August 2017 by defeating Conor McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will not take that long, as the Pretty Boy was quick to announce the new date of his fight against Don Moore.

In a post on his official Instagram account, where Mayweather Jr. has more than 28 million followers, Money announced that his exhibition fight against Don Moore will take place on Saturday, May 21, at the same venue: the helipad of the Burj Arab Hotel in Dubai, 210 meters high.

In his previous fights, Mayweather Jr was undefeated. In the first one, in 2018, he faced Kickboxer fighter Tenshin Nasukawa whom he easily defeated. Subsequently, in 2021 he faced Logan Paul, brother of Youtuber Jake Paul, in Miami, after 8 agreed rounds no winner was decreed.