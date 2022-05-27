Appealing to fantasy, there is a chance to see in a boxing ring made of fiction two authentic icons of this sport: Floyd Mayweather Jr. faces "Rocky Balboa". And the endearing Sylvester Stallone would be supporting the fact that one of the Pretty Boy's records will be broken. Find out what it's all about.

Undoubtedly, all the mysticism of boxing has been built with great feats in the ring, such as those achieved by Floyd Mayweather Jr., the most dominant boxer of the last decade. But also, the contribution of a movie saga that put boxing in the taste of all, Rocky, starring Sylvester Stallone, contributed strongly.

Mayweather Jr. has earned his place in boxing's Olympus. Few world champions in the history of the sport have managed to retire without a single blemish on their record, as the Michigan native did. Likewise, being crowned five-division World Champion is another feat that puts him on a par with very few others.

Likewise, Rocky reached the top very soon, with the 3 Academy Awards he won just with the first installment of the saga exhibited in 1976. Later, although the remaining 6 films were not awarded by film critics, they managed to get into the hearts of boxing fans who continue to point it out as one of the greatest films of this sport in history.

Stallone wants a record set by Floyd Mayweather Jr to be broken

It was 2015, specifically in December, when Floyd Mayweather Jr. showed his power to attract and drag the boxing fans. He had defeated Manny Pacquiao months earlier in the most lucrative fight in history, a powerful reason to idolize him.

Thus, in Russia's capital, Moscow, Money drew 3,000 people to a massive boxing class to set the Guinness World Record for the largest boxing exhibition in recorded history. A feat that Sylvester Stallone would be interested in boycotting, almost 7 years later.

On June 18, in Mexico City's Zócalo, a massive boxing class will be held, free and outdoors, with the firm intention of breaking the record that belongs, so far, to Floyd Mayweather Jr. Sly is one of the public figures who have promoted the event. However, it is unknown if he will take part or even make an appearance during the event.