Former World Champion claims explosive truth about Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight

The fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul continues to spark controversy in the boxing world, with accusations from former World Champion Carl Froch about a possible setup reigniting the debate.

The former British world champion, known for his aggressive and uncompromising fighting style, asserts that both Tyson and Paul were playing roles in the ring, rather than engaging in a real, competitive match.

Froch argues that Tyson, despite his age and the weight difference with Jake Paul, had the ability to knock out his opponent at any time. However, the former heavyweight champion seemed to deliberately hold back, leading Froch to conclude that the fight was rehearsed and that both boxers were following a pre-arranged script.

“Yeah, I do think Mike Tyson played to a script. He was playing a role, and telling himself, ‘Just don’t throw the punch, don’t throw the left hook.’ 100% the fight was scripted because Tyson came out in round one, threw a couple of shots, and had a go,” Froch told GiveMeSport.

(L-R) Jake Paul announced as winner against Mike Tyson during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

“Even at 58 years old, you still have a 20-second burst. It’s the fight-or-flight mechanism, the survival instinct from when we used to roam the earth and were at the top of the food chain,” Froch said. “But Tyson never actually exploded with a combination of punches or really went for it. Not at any stage in the fight.”

Was Tyson Really Acting Before Paul?

Froch’s allegations raise questions about the integrity of the fight and the potential business interests that could have influenced the outcome. Some experts suggest that the fight was designed to spark controversy and appeal to a wider audience, particularly Jake Paul’s young fanbase.

“It looked like Tyson was almost acting. He was getting himself in good positions naturally, landing shots, slipping, and rolling under him. But when he was in front of Paul, he only threw half a right hand, rolled one shot, and got in front of Jake Paul…” Froch added.

Tyson vs. Paul: An Open Debate

The truth is that the fight between Tyson and Paul has left a feeling of dissatisfaction in many fans, who expected a more exciting and competitive matchup. Froch’s allegations add a layer of complexity to this story and are sure to continue generating debate in the coming months.