Jake Paul’s girlfriend makes big admission before fight with Mike Tyson

Despite Jake Paul‘s confidence in his ability to take on Mike Tyson, Jutta Leerdam, Paul’s girlfriend, acknowledges the danger posed by the former boxing world champion. Tyson, known for his tremendous punching power, remains a threat in the ring.

During an episode of his podcast BS With Jake, Paul’s girlfriend made a big admission about her concerns for him. “I think you’re going to win, but he’s the competitor that scares me the most,” she explained. “To me, he’s intimidating, he’s incredibly strong, and I’ve seen videos of him. Of course, he’s a bit older now, but once you’ve had that kind of power, your body remembers it.”

“He has that strength permanently… But one thing about Jake is that he’s been doing this for, like, five years. I think that’s tougher than being almost 60, because when you’ve trained so much over a lifetime, your body retains it.”

“He’s had so many years of training. Jake didn’t even start five years ago—he wasn’t doing anything; he was partying. It’s not even comparable. Tyson may be 57, but he’s strong, and his body knows how to fight. Jake has only been doing this for a few years.”

(L-R) Mike Tyson and Jake Paul speak onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

She added, “If someone started speed skating just a few years ago, they couldn’t even compete in the world championships. It’s almost impossible. What Jake is doing is already amazing, honestly.”

Tyson’s experience vs. Paul’s inexperience

The difference in experience between the two boxers is evident. Tyson has dedicated his entire life to boxing, while Paul is a relative newcomer to the sport. Although Paul has shown skill and courage in his previous fights, facing a legend like Tyson presents an entirely different challenge.

When will the fight between Paul and Tyson take place?

Despite his girlfriend’s concerns, Paul remains confident in his abilities and is excited about the boxing challenge Tyson represents. The fight, one of the most unusual and anticipated matchups in boxing this year, is set for November 15.