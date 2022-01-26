Gervonta Davis, WBA lightweight champion, has already been notified by the Association that he must hold a mandatory fight. Here you can find out who will be his rival.

Gervonta Davis has successfully defended his world title of the World Boxing Association lightweight category three times, which he won on December 28, 2019 by TKO at 1:17 minutes of the 12th round against Yuriorkis Gamboa. Now the organism sends to make its fourth defense. Here you can find out who will be his rival.

After winning the lightweight title, the undefeated champion Gervonta Davis faced Leo Santa Cruz in his first defense whom he defeated by KO at 2:43 minutes of the 6th round; Mario Barrios in his second (TKO victory at 2:13 of the 11th round), and Isaac Cruz in his third (winner by unanimous decision).

If this fight takes place (and everything seems to indicate that it will), it will be the fourth defense of the title for the boxer belonging to Mayweather Promotions (and who has also been champion in the super featherweight and super lightweight categories), whose record as a professional until the moment is 26 wins (24 of them by way of KO) 0 losses and 0 draws.

Who will be the rival?

The WBA made this fight official by posting the following tweet: “The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the lightweight world title fight between champion Gervonta Davis and mandatory challenger Rolando Romero”. And it also added in another tweet: “The pioneer body sent the formal communication to both teams of both fighters, who will have 30 days, which expires next February 24, to reach an agreement”.

Last year an attempt was made to hold the fight between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero, and a date was even agreed: December 5. However, the legal problems of Romero (accused of sexual assault) did not allow its realization. Now that these conflicts have been resolved, it is possible that the fight will take place and the WBA has confirmed it.

