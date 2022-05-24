Gervonta Davis will defend his WBA (Regular) lightweight title against Rolando Romero. Here you can find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

Gervonta Davis will make his first fight in 2022 when he defends his WBA (Regular) lightweight title against Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center, New York City. Here you can find all you need to know about this fight, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States.

One of the best pound-for-pound fighters today will make his first fight in 2022. Gervonta Davis has just defeated Isaac Cruz by Unanimous Decision on December 5, 2021, a fight thanks to which he retained his WBA (Regular) lightweight title. The fighter born in Baltimore, Maryland is undefeated in professionalism with 26 fights out of 26 (24 won by KO).

His rival will be fellow American Rolando Florencio "Rolly" Romero, who held the interim WBA lightweight title from 2020 to August 2021. It will also be his first fight in 2021, since the last one was held on the 17th. July 2021, defeating Anthony Yigit by TKO on that occasion. He is undefeated as a professional with 14 wins in 14 fights, 12 of them won by KO.

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero: Date

The bout in the lightweight category between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero, will take place this Saturday, May 28 at 9:00 PM (ET) with the main event expected around 11:15 PM (ET).

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero

This Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero in the lightweight division can be watched in the United States on: Showtime PPV.


