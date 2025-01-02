This year could mark the return of Floyd Mayweather to the boxing ring. The American boxer is reportedly set to have a bout in the upcoming months, and now a huge influencer—not Jake Paul—could be selected as his next opponent.

For many analysts, there has never been a boxer as dominant as Floyd Mayweather. The American pugilist claimed multiple titles across various divisions, defeating some of the industry’s best fighters during their peak.

Although he retired eight years ago, ‘Money’ has stayed closely connected to the sport. Now, Mayweather might make another comeback, this time to face one of the most prominent influencers in the world.

Report: Floyd Mayweather could face a world-renowned influencer in 2025

A few years ago, influencers began venturing into boxing to create content about their training and preparation for fights. Among them, Jake Paul has gained significant attention as he strives to become a top-tier professional boxer.

In 2021, Jake’s brother Logan Paul faced Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match. While ‘Money’ didn’t fight seriously, the match, which ended with no official winner, left many speculating that Logan had the upper hand.

Reports now suggest that Floyd Mayweather is keen on fighting again. Although he isn’t interested in risking his perfect professional record, an exhibition bout could be highly lucrative for him.

Recently, it was reported that Mayweather could face Manny Pacquiao in 2025. However, a new challenger has emerged for an exhibition match—and it’s not Jake Paul.

KSI, British YouTuber and entrepeneur

Speaking to Fred Talks Fighting, Jeff Mayweather, Floyd’s uncle, revealed that British YouTuber and entrepreneur KSI is seeking an exhibition bout with ‘Money’ this year.

Jeff stated that while KSI’s team has expressed interest and reached out, they need to finalize a deal soon. Otherwise, Floyd might opt for another option—like Pacquiao or Jake Paul—which could jeopardize KSI’s plans.

What is Floyd Mayweather’s net worth?

Floyd Mayweather’s net worth is estimated at $450 million as of 2025, per beIN Sports. Much of his wealth comes from an undefeated boxing career and record-breaking paydays, including $300 million from his fight against Manny Pacquiao.

Outside the ring, Mayweather earns from investments in real estate, clubs, and Mayweather Promotions. Despite his lavish lifestyle, he remains one of the wealthiest athletes in history.

