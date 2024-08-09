The Youtuber turned boxer has an interest in fighting in the 2028 Olympic games in Los Angeles.

Jake Paul has announced his intention to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, signaling a bold move to address the lack of gold medals for Team USA in recent years in this category. Paul expressed his frustration with the current state of American boxing and revealed his plans on a recent podcast.

Paul stated, “I’m done waiting for another gold medal for Team USA. I’m committed to competing in the 2028 Olympics. My focus is on becoming a world champion first, but securing an Olympic gold medal is also a top priority for me. I’m not retiring before then—mark my words, that gold medal will be mine”, Paul stated on the Happy Punch podcast.

Paul, who at 27, has really only foughten experienced MMA fighters, or MMA fighters with a bit of boxing, has never really competed or trained for a in their prime 24/7 boxer. In fact the best boxer he will have foughten will eventually be Mike Tyson who is 58 years old.

Jake Paul Olympic star?

Historically, boxing has been a prestigious event in the Olympics, with past American champions including Sugar Ray Leonard, Floyd Mayweather, and Oscar De La Hoya. However, the U.S. has not seen a gold medal in boxing since Andre Ward’s victory in 2004.

Jake Paul is more of a “show” than a real boxer to many purists of the sport, nonetheless his boxing record stands at a padded 10-1 with 7KOs against dubious opponents.