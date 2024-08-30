Jake Paul is scheduled to fight Mike Tyson on November 15th, but a major UFC legend has now issued a warning to the YouTuber about his upcoming duel with one of the greatest boxers in history.

Jake Paul continues to pursue his dream of becoming a professional boxer. He is scheduled to face boxing legend Mike Tyson on November 15th, but a UFC icon has cautioned him against taking the fight.

A few years ago, the Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, ventured into boxing. While Logan fought several influencers, Jake has shown a stronger commitment to establishing a serious boxing career.

At 27, Jake has fought professional boxers in recent years. However, his upcoming bout against Mike Tyson, one of the greatest boxers of all time, is set to be his most challenging fight yet, and its outcome remains unpredictable.

UFC legend advises Jake Paul not to fight Mike Tyson

Many boxing analysts consider Mike Tyson one of the greatest athletes in the sport’s history. Despite his numerous controversies, Tyson was an extraordinary pugilist, and now he faces a unique challenge in his career.

Although Tyson retired in 2005, he has agreed to return to the ring. YouTuber Jake Paul challenged the 58-year-old legend to a boxing match, and Tyson accepted.

The fight was originally scheduled for July but was postponed to November 15th due to Tyson’s health issues. Despite the matchup, not everyone believes it’s a good idea for Paul to fight Tyson.

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has weighed in on the bout, stating that it’s a lose-lose situation for Jake Paul, as Tyson could potentially end his boxing career for good.

Mike Tyson, former World Heavyweight Champion

“That is my concern. Because what if this looks like a 58-year-old man fighting a 28-year-old man, where Mike can’t dig deep?” questioned Cormier. “I think it’s a lose-lose for Jake Paul because if you beat up Mike Tyson, everyone loves Mike Tyson.

“What if Mike knocks him out though? Then it’s over. Everything’s done. It would be an all-time backfire. Nothing like that has ever happened in the history of the sport.”

What is Jake Paul’s boxing record?

Jake Paul made his boxing debut in 2020. Since then, the influencer has fought 11 times, with 10 wins and one loss. His sole defeat came against Tommy Fury in 2023, but Paul has since bounced back with four consecutive victories.

In contrast, Mike Tyson’s career statistics are significantly different. Tyson began his professional career in 1985 and accumulated 50 wins, 46 by knockout, and only six losses, five of which were by knockout.

