Maybe not exactly in the ring, but Jake Paul is finding the way to impact boxing: reports say that he is close to signing a deal with promoter Eddie Hearn to take Amanda Serrano, represented by Paul, to challenge Unified World Lightweight Champion Katie Taylor.

Jake Paul is used to being in the eye of the storm. So it is not strange to expect anything but always warlike rumors from him. The most recent is meant to be a real bomb: he is close to making, with Matchroom Boxing chairman and promoter Eddie Hearn, one of the biggest clashes in female boxing: Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor.

After knocking out Tyron Woodley, on his fifth fight as a professional boxer, The Problem Child has stated several times that he could make a pause in his career in the ring to focus on another of his goals in sport: being a fair promoter for female fighters.

Amanda Serrano has been included in the undercard of Jake Paul's two latest fights. The Puerto Rican warrior is one of the Pound for Pound best boxers in the world: she is the current WBC and WBO World Featherweight Champion, and she has been a titleholder in seven weight classes.

The mega female fight deal that Jake Paul might close soon

According to ESPN reporter Mike Coppinger, Katie Taylor is the very possible opponent that Jake Paul wants for his represented Amanda Serrano. The Irish fighter is 20-0-0 and the reigning Unified World Lightweight Champion. If the deal is made, it would be the best again the best.

It was also revealed that the fight tor Taylor's belts could be held on April 30 at the Madison Square Garden in New York according to Eddie Hearn. On Coppinger's word, this could be "the biggest female fight of all time".

In an interview for DAZN Boxing Show, Hearn highlighted Jake Paul's input to make the Taylor vs Serrano fight possible: “Jake Paul has done a brilliant job for her. He's massively increased Amanda Serrano's value. She deserves this, the price that was offered three years ago, that's not the price anymore. As they say, yesterday's price is not today and Jake Paul's a massive reason for that."

Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KO's) has already been Champion in the Lightweight division: in 2014 she defeated Argentinian Maria Elena Madierna by the way of knockout in Buenos Aires. On her behalf, the 35-year-old Katie Taylor has been a Lightweight Champion since 2017. In 2012, she won the Gold Medal at London Olympics.