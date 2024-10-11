Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to face off in just under a month, and Ryan Garcia, known for his outspoken views, has shared a bold opinion on the upcoming fight.

Everything is set for the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Ryan Garcia, an accomplished yet often controversial boxer, has now shared a bold opinion about the highly anticipated bout between the two fighters.

If all goes according to plan, Mike Tyson will step back into the ring this November. The legendary boxer was challenged by Jake Paul over the summer, but Tyson’s health concerns pushed the fight to the end of the year.

Many analysts favor Jake Paul due to his younger age. However, some believe Tyson’s muscle memory and extensive experience in the sport give him a legitimate chance to defeat the YouTuber.

Ryan Garcia shares controversial thoughts on the Paul vs. Tyson fight

For many fans, the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson match is one of the most unexpected developments in boxing. The influencer challenged the legendary boxer, who agreed to return at the age of 58.

Jake Paul is 31 years younger than Tyson, and his agility could be crucial in his quest to beat Iron Mike. Still, Tyson’s legendary status makes this bout anything but predictable.

Ryan Garcia, who has also been involved in influencer-driven fights, shared a controversial opinion. He believes that the result of the match is secondary to the huge payday both fighters will receive.

“Mike, 10 years younger, I believe he knocks out Jake,” Garcia said to USA Today. “I don’t know how it is now. I mean, Jake is young, but Mike’s almost 60, right? Both of those guys are kind of my friends. I just want them to make a bunch of money.’’

Garcia also opened up about his mental health, sharing that he sees a therapist daily, which has been incredibly beneficial for him. He also said that he is currently clean from any substance.

How much are the tickets for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight?

Tickets for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight on November 15, 2024, range from about $70 for the more affordable seats to over $30,000 for premium options. Prices depend on the proximity to the ring and the level of exclusivity, with VIP packages driving the higher-end costs.

Fans looking for a more exclusive experience can opt for the highest-tier tickets, which may exceed $400,000. However, as the fight date nears, ticket prices could fluctuate depending on demand.

