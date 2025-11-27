Jake Paul has called Anthony Joshua “slow” and suggested he struggles with smaller fighters, but Roy Jones Jr. believes the only real danger Joshua faces is far more straightforward. With the December 19 fight approaching, the matchup continues to draw global attention as Joshua looks to avoid what would be the biggest upset in boxing history.

Paul enters the fight conceding significant disadvantages in height, reach, and weight, along with a massive gap in experience. Moving from beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to challenging a former unified heavyweight champion represents a leap unlike anything he has attempted before.

Still, Jones Jr. sees one scenario that could create real trouble for Joshua, telling Boxing King Media: “The only thing is if Joshua underestimates him. Jake has a chance because don’t get it twisted, Jake can punch… Jake knows a little bit more about boxing now than people think. And Jake can punch. So if Jake hit him, it could be problematic.”

Joshua’s history of taking damage remains a factor

Joshua has been knocked down by Wladimir Klitschko, Andy Ruiz Jr., and most recently Daniel Dubois, whose four knockdowns at Wembley derailed Joshua’s bid to reclaim the heavyweight throne. Those moments serve as reminders that even elite champions can be vulnerable when caught clean.

Why Jones Jr’s warning matters

For Jones Jr, the danger is tied entirely to mindset. If Joshua stays disciplined and respects Paul’s power, the physical gap should carry him to a comfortable win. But if he overlooks Paul’s improvements, the fight could become far more dramatic than expected when the bell rings in Miami.

