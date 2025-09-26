Roy Jones Jr makes knockout prediction on Gervonta Davis vs Jake Paul fight

The buzz surrounding Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Jake Paul continues to grow as their highly anticipated exhibition edges closer. Scheduled for November 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, the fight is already dividing fans and analysts, especially given the unusual circumstances surrounding weight and gloves.

Both fighters came face-to-face earlier this week at a heated press conference in Miami, where it was confirmed that the bout will be contested with a 195-pound weight limit and 12-ounce gloves. For Davis, who reigns as the WBA lightweight champion, the challenge is unlike anything he has faced before. For Paul, it’s another chance to prove he belongs in the spotlight of boxing’s biggest stages.

Amid the debate, Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr gave his blunt assessment of the fight. Speaking on All The Smoke Fight, Jones declared: “Now to Tank’s credit, I’m interested in the Tank v Jake Paul exhibition because I know for a fact that if they do it for real, Tank is capable. Although he’s small, he’s capable of knocking Jake Paul out, just like Jake Paul’s probably capable of knocking him out because he’s so much bigger.”

Roy Jones Jr tips Davis despite the odds

Jones’ words carry weight, not only because of his legendary career but also because he himself has fought in high-profile exhibitions, including against Mike Tyson in 2020. His comments reflect the duality of this matchup: Davis’ skill, speed, and knockout power against Paul’s size and natural strength.

Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul shake hands at news conference for their exhibition match. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

The size disparity raises doubts

Paul stands eight inches taller and weighed nearly 60 pounds heavier in his last fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Davis, by contrast, entered much lighter for his most recent outing against Lamont Roach Jr, a bout that ended in a majority decision draw. The physical contrast between the two fighters underscores the unpredictability of what might unfold in Miami.

