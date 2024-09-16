Mike Tyson had to postpone his fight with Jake Paul due to health issues, and now he has provided a worrying update that could jeopardize the bout once again.

The fight date between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is fast approaching. Unfortunately, Iron Mike has shared a worrying update about his health that could cancel his bout against the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

A few months ago, Jake Paul challenged Mike Tyson to a pro boxing match, and the legendary fighter agreed to put on the gloves once more to face the influencer.

Initially set for July, the fight was postponed to November due to Tyson’s health issues. Now, he’s given another update that casts doubt on whether the match will happen.

Mike Tyson gives huge update on his health ahead of fight vs. Jake Paul

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson were initially set to fight in July. However, Iron Mike experienced an ulcer flare-up during a flight, leading to the bout being rescheduled for November.

Reports suggest that the event could be canceled at the last minute if Tyson doesn’t pass his medical tests. Now, he has provided an update on his health that has concerned fans eager to see him back in the ring.

In an interview with USA Today Sports, Tyson admitted he’s struggling to walk due to the issue he faced this summer. Despite this, the legendary boxer is confident he will be fully recovered within the two months left to prepare.

“But two months from now I’m going to be perfect. The fight is won in the gym,” he said. “Listen, I’ll do anything that will help me. I’m going to enjoy my time here tonight with all my childhood friends, and the hell with Jake Paul.”

Mike Tyson, former Heavyweight Champion

While Tyson is determined to fight, his participation remains uncertain. Jake Paul has stated that there is no backup opponent in place if Iron Mike is unable to compete in November.

Can the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight be rescheduled again?

A day before his fight against Jake Paul, Mike Tyson is scheduled to undergo medical evaluations. If Texas Licensing Regulators determine he isn’t healthy enough, they have the authority to cancel the bout.

If this occurs, it’s unlikely the match would be rescheduled. There is an option to turn the fight into an exhibition, but that’s not something Jake Paul is interested in.

