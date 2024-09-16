Trending topics:
Mike Tyson gives a worrying update about his health ahead of his fight vs. Jake Paul

Mike Tyson had to postpone his fight with Jake Paul due to health issues, and now he has provided a worrying update that could jeopardize the bout once again.

Mike Tyson has struggled with his health in recent months
© IMAGO / Cover-ImagesMike Tyson has struggled with his health in recent months

By Fernando Franco Puga

The fight date between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is fast approaching. Unfortunately, Iron Mike has shared a worrying update about his health that could cancel his bout against the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

A few months ago, Jake Paul challenged Mike Tyson to a pro boxing match, and the legendary fighter agreed to put on the gloves once more to face the influencer.

Initially set for July, the fight was postponed to November due to Tyson’s health issues. Now, he’s given another update that casts doubt on whether the match will happen.

Mike Tyson gives huge update on his health ahead of fight vs. Jake Paul

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson were initially set to fight in July. However, Iron Mike experienced an ulcer flare-up during a flight, leading to the bout being rescheduled for November.

Reports suggest that the event could be canceled at the last minute if Tyson doesn’t pass his medical tests. Now, he has provided an update on his health that has concerned fans eager to see him back in the ring.

In an interview with USA Today Sports, Tyson admitted he’s struggling to walk due to the issue he faced this summer. Despite this, the legendary boxer is confident he will be fully recovered within the two months left to prepare.

“But two months from now I’m going to be perfect. The fight is won in the gym,” he said. “Listen, I’ll do anything that will help me. I’m going to enjoy my time here tonight with all my childhood friends, and the hell with Jake Paul.”

Mike Tyson, former Heavyweight Champion

While Tyson is determined to fight, his participation remains uncertain. Jake Paul has stated that there is no backup opponent in place if Iron Mike is unable to compete in November.

Can the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight be rescheduled again?

A day before his fight against Jake Paul, Mike Tyson is scheduled to undergo medical evaluations. If Texas Licensing Regulators determine he isn’t healthy enough, they have the authority to cancel the bout.

If this occurs, it’s unlikely the match would be rescheduled. There is an option to turn the fight into an exhibition, but that’s not something Jake Paul is interested in.

Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

