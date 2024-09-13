Trending topics:
Boxing

Anderson Silva explains why the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight is so interesting

Anderson Silva, a huge UFC legend, has explained why the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is so attractive for their fans.

Jake Paul fought Anderson Silva in 2022
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesJake Paul fought Anderson Silva in 2022

By Fernando Franco Puga

Mike Tyson will come out of retirement to face Jake Paul in November in an exciting bout. Anderson Silva has now revealed what makes this fight so appealing to fans.

A few years ago, Jake Paul began his journey in professional boxing. The YouTuber has sought to challenge top pugilists and is now set to face a legend like Mike Tyson.

In 2022, Paul fought Anderson Silva, one of the greatest UFC icons. Now, the Brazilian has discussed Jake’s upcoming bout, sharing why the fight against Iron Mike has captivated everyone.

Advertisement

Anderson Silva addresses the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

ake Paul is determined to continue his journey in professional boxing. The YouTuber has had 11 bouts so far, with only one loss to Tommy Fury. Now, he faces another major challenge in his career.

Former Jake Paul rival makes a bold prediction for fight vs. Mike Tyson

see also

Former Jake Paul rival makes a bold prediction for fight vs. Mike Tyson

The 27-year-old will take on Mike Tyson in November. Iron Mike, 58, retired in 2005, with his most recent fight in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr., but the bout against Paul is set to be more challenging for him.

Advertisement

While many analysts view the match as potentially “easy” for Paul due to Tyson’s age, Anderson Silva, who fought Paul in 2022, has explained why this bout is so captivating for fans.

“I mean, that’s so interesting. A lot of people say oh Mike Tyson’s old – it doesn’t matter,” Silva said. “It’s a different game, it’s a different sport. It’s entertaining. It’s not the same when you see Canelo and the other different level boxing guys.”

Advertisement
Jake Paul is set to fight Mike Tyson in November

Jake Paul is set to fight Mike Tyson in November

Silva also noted that Jake Paul deserves more respect, as he has proven to be a skilled fighter. “Why the people don’t respect this kid?” the UFC legend said. “I respect him a lot because the kid changed the whole game in this era.”

Advertisement

What is Anderson Silva’s net worth?

As of 2024, Anderson Silva’s net worth is estimated at $18 million. He built his wealth through a successful UFC career, endorsements, and pay-per-view bonuses.

Former WBC champion offers shocking verdict for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

see also

Former WBC champion offers shocking verdict for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

In addition to MMA, Silva has ventured into boxing, acting, and business investments, including a notable fight with Jake Paul, further increasing his net worth.

Advertisement

Survey

Is Anderson Silva the greatest Brazilian fighter in UFC history?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Dirk Nowitzki gets real on Klay Thompson wearing his iconic Dallas Mavericks jersey
NBA

NBA News: Dirk Nowitzki gets real on Klay Thompson wearing his iconic Dallas Mavericks jersey

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024
Soccer

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

NFL News: Dak Prescott makes a surprising prediction about his future with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott makes a surprising prediction about his future with Dallas Cowboys

Former NFL QB thinks Tom Brady will sign with the Dolphins soon
NFL

Former NFL QB thinks Tom Brady will sign with the Dolphins soon

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo