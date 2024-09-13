Anderson Silva, a huge UFC legend, has explained why the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is so attractive for their fans.

In 2022, Paul fought Anderson Silva, one of the greatest UFC icons. Now, the Brazilian has discussed Jake’s upcoming bout, sharing why the fight against Iron Mike has captivated everyone.

Anderson Silva addresses the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

ake Paul is determined to continue his journey in professional boxing. The YouTuber has had 11 bouts so far, with only one loss to Tommy Fury. Now, he faces another major challenge in his career.

The 27-year-old will take on Mike Tyson in November. Iron Mike, 58, retired in 2005, with his most recent fight in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr., but the bout against Paul is set to be more challenging for him.

While many analysts view the match as potentially “easy” for Paul due to Tyson’s age, Anderson Silva, who fought Paul in 2022, has explained why this bout is so captivating for fans.

“I mean, that’s so interesting. A lot of people say oh Mike Tyson’s old – it doesn’t matter,” Silva said. “It’s a different game, it’s a different sport. It’s entertaining. It’s not the same when you see Canelo and the other different level boxing guys.”

Jake Paul is set to fight Mike Tyson in November

Silva also noted that Jake Paul deserves more respect, as he has proven to be a skilled fighter. “Why the people don’t respect this kid?” the UFC legend said. “I respect him a lot because the kid changed the whole game in this era.”

What is Anderson Silva’s net worth?

As of 2024, Anderson Silva’s net worth is estimated at $18 million. He built his wealth through a successful UFC career, endorsements, and pay-per-view bonuses.

In addition to MMA, Silva has ventured into boxing, acting, and business investments, including a notable fight with Jake Paul, further increasing his net worth.

