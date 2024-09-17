Trending topics:
Jake Paul gets called out for a fight by his brother’s closest friend

Jake Paul has been directly challenged to a fight following his bout with Mike Tyson, and the call-out comes from one of his brother’s closest friends.

Jake Paul has a new challenger waiting to fight him

By Fernando Franco Puga

In November, Jake Paul is set to face boxing legend Mike Tyson. However, the YouTuber has now received an unexpected challenge from one of his brother’s closest friends, urging him to step back into the ring for another bout.

Six years ago, Jake Paul embarked on his boxing journey, transitioning from influencer to fighter. The sport captured his attention, and he’s been working hard to establish himself as a professional boxer, with ambitions to fully solidify that status soon.

In just two months, Paul will take on Tyson in his 12th professional fight. Yet, this latest challenge could present a pivotal moment for his career, potentially shaping his future in the sport.

Jake Paul is challenged by another YouTuber for a boxing match

Jake Paul has been working to establish himself in professional boxing over the past few years. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has faced a variety of opponents, including influencers, retired athletes, and even former basketball players.

However, Paul’s toughest challenge yet seems to be on the horizon. In November, he is set to fight none other than Mike Tyson. Despite the 30-year age gap, Tyson remains one of the most legendary boxers in history, making this a high-stakes bout for Paul.

Yet, not everyone believes this fight will take place. KSI, the best friend of Jake Paul’s brother, has publicly doubted the match and gone a step further by challenging Paul to a fight of his own in the near future.

“Jake’s just getting heavier and heavier and heavier, obviously, because he’s just looking at the Mike Tyson fight – which I still don’t think is going to happen,” he said, per World Boxing News.

KSI, British Youtuber

KSI, British Youtuber

“I think they’re going to try and make an ordeal, and then eventually Mike will realise he actually can’t fight, and then I don’t know what they’re going to do then.

“But for me, the Jake fight, I’m just going to wait,” Logan Paul’s best friend added. “I don’t really need to chase him. Eventually, he’s going to have no other options but to have to come to me.

What is KSI’s net worth?

KSI’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million. He has built his wealth through various ventures, including his successful YouTube channel, music career, boxing matches, and business endeavors.

A major contributor to his financial success is also his co-ownership of Prime Hydration, a sports drink company he launched alongside fellow YouTuber Logan Paul.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

