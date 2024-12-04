Jake Paul unveils his next major challenge following Mike Tyson victory

Jake Paul, the controversial YouTuber and boxer, has taken a new direction in his career. After his highly debated fight against Mike Tyson, Paul is now preparing to face a fresh challenge.

The eccentric influencer has been appointed as one of the presidents of the United States team in the Kings League World Cup, a 7-a-side football league organized by Gerard Piqué.

Jake Paul will be joined by Castro, president of Los Aliens in the Kings League Americas, and Pitaa1021, as he works to assemble a competitive squad to represent the United States in this international tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kings League World Cup will feature teams from all over the globe, with participation from soccer stars like Kang-in Lee and Mario Götze, as well as renowned content creators. The tournament promises to be a spectacle filled with surprises and emotions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harsh Criticism of Jake Paul After His Fight Against Mike Tyson

Following the November 15 fight, Jake Paul has faced severe criticism for stepping into the ring with the legendary Mike Tyson. There have even been accusations of a possible fixed match and complaints that the fight failed to deliver the spectacle expected by boxing fans worldwide.

Advertisement

see also Gervonta Davis delivers scathing criticism of Mike Tyson after controversial fight with Jake Paul

A New Challenge for Jake Paul Before Returning to Boxing?

Before stepping back into the boxing ring, Paul will tackle this new challenge in the soccer world. Recently, streamer IShowSpeed challenged Paul to a boxing match. Although the date has yet to be confirmed, this bout is expected to create significant anticipation among fans.

With his experience in the ring, Paul may have the advantage over IShowSpeed, but the young streamer has shown great potential and could very well pull off a surprise.

Advertisement