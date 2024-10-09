Jake Paul wants to make crazy $5M ‘bet’ with Mike Tyson in their boxing match in November

Jake Paul is challenging Mike Tyson to a $5 million wager in their upcoming boxing match, offering the former champion extra cash if he can last more than four rounds.

Jake Paul is no stranger to turning everything into a spectacle; as if the mega boxing fight between himself and Mike Tyson isn’t already being panned enough, the YouTuber turned sideshow boxer wants to make a wager with Iron Mike.

Paul is willing to pay Tyson $5 million more than the reported $20 million the former heavyweight champion is expected to earn from the bout on November 15th. The only way Tyson can earn the extra $5 million is if he can go beyond four rounds with Paul.

In a video released on Tuesday, Paul stated, “Mikey, Mikey, if you can last more than four rounds with me, I’ll give you an extra $5 million… But, if you don’t, then you have to get a tattoo that says I love Jake Paul. Deal or no deal?”

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson breakdown

The fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will take place on November 15 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be live-streamed by Netflix, which has heavily promoted the event.

Many pundits have stated that the entire contest is a farce, pitting a 27-year-old against a 58-year-old Tyson. Still, some maintain that even though Tyson is not who he once was, if he can catch Paul with a solid punch, he can win.

Jake Paul speaks onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

Tyson has trained intensely for the fight, uploading what he has been doing on social media; Paul, sadly, has promoted the bout by posting videos of him “having fun” or trash talking.

Whatever people’s opinion of the fight is, Jake Paul is estimated to earn upwards of $40 million for the bout.