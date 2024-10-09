Trending topics:
Jake Paul wants to make crazy $5M ‘bet’ with Mike Tyson in their boxing match in November

Jake Paul is challenging Mike Tyson to a $5 million wager in their upcoming boxing match, offering the former champion extra cash if he can last more than four rounds.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul attend Fanatics Fest Press Conference at Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
© Getty Images Mike Tyson and Jake Paul attend Fanatics Fest Press Conference at Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

Jake Paul is no stranger to turning everything into a spectacle; as if the mega boxing fight between himself and Mike Tyson isn’t already being panned enough, the YouTuber turned sideshow boxer wants to make a wager with Iron Mike.

Paul is willing to pay Tyson $5 million more than the reported $20 million the former heavyweight champion is expected to earn from the bout on November 15th. The only way Tyson can earn the extra $5 million is if he can go beyond four rounds with Paul.

In a video released on Tuesday, Paul stated, “Mikey, Mikey, if you can last more than four rounds with me, I’ll give you an extra $5 million… But, if you don’t, then you have to get a tattoo that says I love Jake Paul. Deal or no deal?”

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson breakdown

The fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will take place on November 15 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be live-streamed by Netflix, which has heavily promoted the event.

Many pundits have stated that the entire contest is a farce, pitting a 27-year-old against a 58-year-old Tyson. Still, some maintain that even though Tyson is not who he once was, if he can catch Paul with a solid punch, he can win.

Jake Paul speaks onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jake Paul speaks onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

Tyson has trained intensely for the fight, uploading what he has been doing on social media; Paul, sadly, has promoted the bout by posting videos of him “having fun” or trash talking.

Whatever people’s opinion of the fight is, Jake Paul is estimated to earn upwards of $40 million for the bout.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

