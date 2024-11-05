Mike Tyson, a boxing legend much like Canelo Alvarez, has made a surprising revelation about the Mexican star that could put him in a tough spot with his fans.

For many fans, Canelo Alvarez is one of the greatest pugilists of all time alongside Mike Tyson. However, the American boxer has now placed the Mexican in a tough spot, as he revealed a shocking truth about his career.

Even though Mike Tyson retired a long time ago, he’s still very close to boxing. In a week, he will return to the sport to fight Jake Paul, an influencer who is trying to make his way into professional boxing.

Besides his upcoming fight, Tyson has stayed close to the sport that made him great. Now, he has shared some crucial information about Saul Alvarez, the Mexican pugilist that many regard as the greatest boxer this nation has given to the world.

Mike Tyson makes a shocking revelation about Canelo Alvarez

There is no doubt that Mike Tyson is one of the most renowned voices in boxing. He is considered by many as part of the Mount Rushmore of the sport, becoming the first-ever undisputed heavyweight world champion.

Tyson retired in 2005, but he has had a couple of comebacks since then. Most recently, he accepted to put on the gloves once again to fight Jake Paul in a pro bout that will directly impact their records.

As Tyson is part of several conferences due to his upcoming fight, he is answering questions about several topics. Now, it was his turn to talk about Canelo Alvarez, one of the best Mexican pugilists of all time.

Speaking with ‘Come and Talk 2 Me,’ Iron Mike shared his point of view about Canelo Alvarez. He said that the only fight left for the Mexican is against David Benavidez, but that Saul is afraid of it.

David Benavidez is trying to get a fight against Canelo Alvarez

“That’s a big fight for him, he don’t want to fight him, I don’t know, we have to talk to Canelo about that,” Tyson said. “It appears to everyone in the world that’s he’s running, that he don’t want to fight the guy.”

Why isn’t Canelo Alvarez fighting David Benavidez?

While Mike Tyson says that Canelo Alvarez is running from David Benavidez, the reason may be different. The Mexican is in the latter part of his career, while Benavidez is regarded by many as the future of boxing.

Reports suggest that the main reason why Alvarez has not agreed to fight Benavidez is financial. The Mexican wants a larger payday than the American, and this dispute has prevented the bout from happening.

