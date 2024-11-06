Mike Tyson issues strong warning to Jake Paul ahead of anticipated fight

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has issued a strong warning to his next opponent, Jake Paul, while also sharing his list of the top five boxers today.

While Mike Tyson praises the new generation of boxers, he is also preparing for his own return to the ring. On November 15, he will face Jake Paul in a fight highly anticipated by the entire boxing world.

Despite the difference in age and experience, Tyson has demonstrated his determination and desire to compete at the highest level. Although many consider Paul the favorite, Tyson has made it clear that he does not underestimate his opponent and intends to knock him out.

Tyson took the opportunity to issue a strong warning to Paul before the fight, insisting he will not back down from the Cleveland native and has vowed to face him head-on.

“I’m going straight through him,” Tyson stated on the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast. “He won’t have to find me. All the running I’m going to be doing is right at him. He ain’t got to worry about fighting me.”

(L-R) Mike Tyson and Jake Paul speak onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

Tyson names his Top Five favorite boxers today

The former world heavyweight champion has been a strong supporter of young talents like David Benavidez and Gervonta Davis. In a recent appearance, Tyson revealed his top 5:

“Benavidez, Tank,” Tyson said. “Shakur [Stevenson] when he’s got that kind of guy, like if Tank was fighting him, something like that. Who else? Of course, [Terence] Bud Crawford. I like [Errol] Spence too. I think Spence could come back and still get his title back; I really think so. I think Spence is an underrated fighter.”

Tyson’s legacy

Regardless of the outcome of his fight against Paul, Tyson will remain an iconic figure in the boxing world. His legacy as one of the greatest boxers of all time is secure.

With his return to the ring, Tyson is proving he still has the passion and energy to compete. His influence on boxing continues to be significant, and his opinion on today’s top boxers is highly respected.

