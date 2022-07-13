Ryan Garcia returns to the boxing ring on July 16 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and does so against the tricky and experienced Javier Fortuna. Find out everything you need to know about King Ry's next opponent in this story.

Ryan Garcia has expressed his desire to mutate from a very interesting boxing prospect to a World Champion at the 135 pounds. To do so, there is no other way but to demonstrate in the ring his evolution, which he hopes to do in his next fight against Javier Fortuna on July 16 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Garcia, 23, comes into this fight as one of the most successful boxers in the world of social media: 103 thousand followers on Twitter, 8.9 million on Instagram, and 4.8 million on TikTok. In the ring, although his career has not been bad at all, it does not reach the brilliance of his time on the Internet.

A California native, Ryan Garcia has a record of 22-0-0, 18 KOs. At one time, he held the interim WBC Lightweight division belt. However, a one year and three month hiatus, due to injuries and problems with depression and anxiety, caused him to lose his status as a contender for the division's absolute title, a status he wants to regain as soon as possible, although, to begin with, he must beat Javier Fortuna.

How old is Javier Fortuna?

Nicknamed El Abejón (the Bumblebee), Fortuna was born on July 15, 1989 in the town of La Romana, in the Dominican Republic, a land that has an area of 185.52 km2. So, on the day he faces Ryan Garcia, Javier Fortuna will be 33 years and 1 day old, and will be looking to celebrate his birthday with a surprise win over King Ry.

How heavy is Javier Fortuna?

Throughout his career, Ryan Garcia's opponent in turn has been mostly at light heavyweight, that is, in the 130-135 pound range (58.9 - 61.2 kg). However, his greatest glory in the sport came in the Super featherweight division, between 126 and 130 pounds (57.1 - 58.9 kg).

How tall is Javier Fortuna?

The advantage here clearly goes to Ryan Garcia, as the Bumblebee is ten centimeters shorter, or less tall, than the California prospect. According to Box Rec, Fortuna has a height of 5′ 6½ (1.69 meters). For the Lightweight division, in which the July 16 fight will take place, Fortuna's weight-to-height ratio is good as he will not lack muscle mass.

What is Javier Fortuna's boxing record?

His journey in professional boxing began in March 2009. Since then, Javier Fortuna has been in the sport for 12 years and has fought a total of 43 fights: 37 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 2 no contests. He was World Super featherweight Champion from May 2015 to June 2016. Clearly he wins the experience round against Ryan Garcia.

What are Javier Fortuna's social media profiles?

It is a fact that Fortuna has not dedicated himself to strengthening his presence on the Internet and that is why his verified and official social media profiles do not compare in the least with those of Ryan Garcia. On Twitter, the Dominican fighter has just 2506 followers (@AbejonFortuna), and on Instagram, he has 31800 followers (@javier_fortuna135).