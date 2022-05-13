This Saturday, May 14, the long-awaited rematch between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño will finally take place. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the United States.

The long-awaited rematch between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño in which all the super welterweight titles will be unified will take place this Saturday, May 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Here you can find all you need to know about this boxing fight, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds.

After much waiting, the fight between the American Jermell Charlo and the Argentine Brian Castano will finally take place in which all the titles of the super welterweight category will finally be unified, after what was the first really high-level fight , and whose result was a draw that left many doubts.

After their fight that took place on July 17, 2021, the Argentine assured that: “I feel like I was robbed. I don't take anything from Charlo: he's a great puncher, he caught me with some good punches at times, but I survived”. The fight without a doubt has many attractions and that is why, in addition to the high level of both, it will be interesting.

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano: Fight information

Date: Saturday, May 14

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The American fighter Jermell Charlo has a record as a professional in 36 fights of 34 wins (18 of them by KO) 1 loss and 1 draw; while the Argentine Brian Castano (who is undefeated in professionalism) has a record in 19 matches of 19 wins (12 of them by KO) 2 draws and of course no losses.

With these numbers we can realize that the percentage of KO of both is high, so we will have to be attentive to exchanges and power shots since the fight could be defined there. On the other hand, it will be an interesting clash of styles, between a more mobile Charlo and a more compact boxing Castano.

How to watch or live stream Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano in the US

This fight between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano to unify all the titles in the superwelter division that will take place today, May 14 at 9:00 PM (ET), can be watched in the United States on: Showtime.

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this fight. These are the odds according to Caesars: Jermell Charlo is the favorite to take the victory with -220 odds, while +180 odds will be for the Brian Castano´s victory.

Caesars Jermell Charlo -220 Brian castano +180

*Odds via Caesars

