Juan Manuel Marquez reveals the shocking truth behind Canelo Alvarez’s loss to Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez’s recent defeat to Terence Crawford has sparked a wave of criticism and analysis across the boxing world. The Mexican superstar, who fell short in defending his undisputed super middleweight crown, appeared vulnerable against an opponent who boldly jumped two weight classes to challenge him in Las Vegas.

Fans and pundits alike were surprised by Canelo’s performance, as many expected the seasoned champion to dominate. Instead, Crawford’s tactical approach exposed gaps in strategy and execution, leading to one of the most scrutinized fights of Canelo’s career.

Among those sharing sharp insights is Juan Manuel Marquez, a former world champion and one of boxing’s most respected tacticians. Marquez knows what it takes to overcome elite opponents, and he was candid in assessing Canelo’s shortcomings.

What did Marquez see in Canelo’s performance?

Reflecting on the fight, Marquez told Izquierdazo, “Canelo Alvarez lacked strategy, he lacked a corner, so to speak. He needed a bit more guidance, something like: ‘Don’t just throw power shots, throw combinations. Crawford is hitting you—counterpunch too, you know how to do it well.’”

The referee looks on as Crawford goes up against Canelo Alvarez in their undisputed super middleweight title fight. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

He continued, “And Canelo does counterpunch well, so in that sense he needed a bit more strategy, a proper game plan. Maybe they were overconfident that weight would be a deciding factor, that power punches alone would do the job. But the strategy was missing.”

Marquez’s critique highlights that despite Canelo’s natural power and experience, boxing at the highest level requires both preparation and adaptability. The fight showcased how a lack of tactical adjustments can leave even the most accomplished fighters exposed.

Analysts and fans share the same concern

Other experts echoed Marquez’s observations, pointing to Canelo’s passivity during key moments of the bout. Analysts noted that relying solely on physical advantage and knockout power was insufficient against Crawford, who demonstrated skill, timing, and poise far beyond expectations.

For a fighter of Canelo’s caliber, these criticisms underline the importance of a cohesive game plan, strategic cornering, and in-fight adaptability—a combination that could define his future success against elite opponents.