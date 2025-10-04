Jake Paul gets stern warning from brother Logan ahead of Gervonta Davis fight, reflecting on Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul knows the pressures his younger brother Jake Paul is about to face in the ring. As Jake prepares for his exhibition fight against lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis on November 14 in Miami, Logan is drawing from his own experience facing Floyd Mayweather in June 2021.

Back then, Logan squared off against the 50-0 boxing legend in an exhibition that ended in a no-decision after eight rounds. Despite being nearly 35 pounds heavier, Logan struggled to land clean punches against Floyd Mayweather‘s speed and precision, a lesson he now hopes Jake will heed.

“He’s just got to stay locked in the entire fight with Gervonta because this one is going to be tough, I’m telling you. This is what I realized with Floyd, I’m quick when I’m like 190 [pounds]… He’s [Mayweather] so (expletive) hard to hit,” Logan said on his YouTube channel. “I swear to god, that’s the problem with these little guys, they’re so fast.”

Can Jake Paul handle Gervonta Davis’ speed and skill?

The upcoming bout will feature a 195-pound weight limit, leaving a likely size difference between Jake and Davis, who normally competes at 135 pounds. Logan’s advice reflects the challenges of facing smaller, faster opponents in the ring, where speed and agility can neutralize even a heavier fighter’s power.

What’s at stake for Jake Paul and “Tank”?

The fight on November 14 could mark the last time fans see Davis in the ring, as the lightweight champion has floated retirement claims. For Paul, it’s his second fight of the year, and the matchup tests whether he can adjust his style and maintain focus against one of boxing’s quickest athletes. The bout is shaping up as one of the most anticipated exhibitions in recent combat sports history.

