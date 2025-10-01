UFC legend blasts Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis fight ahead of November bout

The combat sports world is once again abuzz as Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis prepare to face off in an exhibition bout on Netflix on November 14. The clash has drawn intense scrutiny, with fans and experts questioning the legitimacy of the matchup. At 8 inches taller and roughly 60 pounds heavier than Davis, Paul presents an unusual challenge for the reigning WBA lightweight champion.

For many, the fight defies traditional boxing logic. Paul, ranked in the cruiserweight division by the WBA, is coming off a decision win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., while Davis remains one of the sport’s premier knockout artists. The physical mismatch has sparked debate over whether the contest is more spectacle than sport.

Enter Daniel Cormier, former two-division UFC champion and analyst, who did not hold back in his assessment. Cormier weighed in on YouTube, calling the matchup “ridiculous” and raising concerns about how sanctioning organizations are overseeing the fight.

Is the size difference too extreme for a fair fight?

Cormier highlighted the obvious disparities between the two fighters. “At times boxing gets ridiculous. Gervonta Davis is fighting Jake Paul. One of the most recognizable things is Jake Paul is huge compared to Gervonta Davis,” he said on his YouTube channel. “How can you take those sanctioning organizations seriously when they are sanctioning this. I don’t understand why. I didn’t know why they were fighting because Gervonta Davis’ last fight was at 136 pounds.”

Daniel Cormier speaks during the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The former UFC champion also noted Paul’s unconventional approach to the sport. “Jake Paul has been able to carve out and make his own lane in boxing. And I’ve never seen anything like it. We all know what weight class he fights in any situation. He kind of makes his own rules, and it seems like people are playing by those rules.”

Can Paul handle a top-10 pound-for-pound fighter?

Despite the size advantage, Paul is taking the fight seriously. With a professional record of 12-1 and seven knockouts, Paul views Davis as the toughest opponent of his career. “This is a Top 10 pound-for-pound fighter. This is definitely the toughest test,” Paul said during a press conference in New York.

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, with a record of 30-0-1 and 28 KOs, remains one of boxing’s most feared punchers. Analysts note that the sport’s weight classes exist for a reason, and the upcoming bout challenges long-standing norms.

As November 14 approaches, the fight promises to dominate conversation in boxing and combat sports, not only for the action inside the ring but also for the debates it ignites about safety, fairness, and the evolving spectacle of crossover bouts.