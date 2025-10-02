Canelo Alvarez’s return faces unexpected setback after Terence Crawford loss, February comeback in doubt

Canelo Alvarez, boxing’s top super middleweight star, is set to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow on October 23 in Orange, California, according to The Ring. The procedure will delay his previously planned February return in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, part of his ongoing four-fight deal with Riyadh Season.

Canelo (62-3-2, 39 KOs) recently suffered a unanimous decision loss to Terence Crawford in Las Vegas, relinquishing his Ring Magazine super middleweight title. The 35-year-old is now expected to return to the ring in the second or third quarter of 2026, once his rehabilitation is complete.

A statement from Canelo’s team confirmed the diagnosis: “Canelo has been diagnosed with loose bodies in his left elbow. After a thorough evaluation and medical consultation with his orthopedic surgeon, he is scheduled to undergo a left elbow arthroscopic procedure to remove the loose bodies.

Canelo’s team added: “Following the procedure, his orthopedic surgeon is recommending the use of a sling for a short period of time. His rehabilitation program is expected to allow a return to light training within 4 to 6 weeks. The prognosis is excellent, and Saúl is anticipated to make a full recovery and return to championship-level boxing.”

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford talk at a press conference following their undisputed super middleweight title fight. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images for Netflix)

How this surgery affects Canelo’s schedule

This procedure marks the third surgery of Canelo’s professional career. He previously underwent right knee surgery in 2018 and a left wrist procedure in 2022. The upcoming elbow surgery will be performed by Dr. Steve Mora, a leading orthopedic surgeon.

The delay in Canelo’s return also pushes back the next fight in his four-fight deal with Riyadh Season, originally scheduled for February 2026. Despite the setback, the team remains confident in his recovery and ability to regain championship form in the months ahead.

Recovery outlook and next steps

Canelo’s medical team expects him to begin light training within four to six weeks, with a full return to competitive boxing likely in mid-2026. Fans and the boxing community have expressed widespread support for the superstar as he undergoes surgery and rehabilitation.

Canelo remains The Ring’s No. 1 super middleweight, and his focus now turns to a complete recovery and regaining peak form for his next championship challenge.