The Heavyweight division offers a boxing dish that has boxing fans rubbing their hands together: the fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Cuban Luis Ortiz. Learn more about the profile of King Kong, Ruiz Jr.'s dangerous opponent.

Boxing connoisseurs know in advance that some nationalities guarantee wars. When a Mexican meets a Cuban in the ring, there will be blood, sweat and drama, as in the case of the heavyweight evening between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz on September 4.

The Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, awaits with open arms and a ready throat the return of its protégé Ruiz Jr., who has not fought for more than a year when he won a tight boxing decision victory over Chris Arreola.

The Destroyer knows that the countdown to a world title fight is ticking down, so he needs a win to validate him as a contender. That is where Luis King Kong Ortiz appears on his horizon as an unbeatable opponent, because he is a renowned, difficult fighter, who could even be his nemesis. Next, more on King Kong.

How old is Luis Ortiz?

King Kong's boxing career began in his native Cuba when he was just a teenager. He was part of his country's National Team and competed in Pan American tournaments and even in a World Championship, where he won a silver medal. He turned professional at the age of 30. He is currently 43 years old, having been born in March 1979.

How heavy is Luis King Kong Ortiz?

Ortiz is a big guy. His shape is more robust than athletic, no doubt, however, that gives him a much more powerful punch. Thus, his usual weight ranges between 220 and 240 pounds, however there have been occasions in which he has shown heavier or lighter .

How tall is Luis Ortiz?

Ortiz's weight, a natural heavyweight, is complemented by more than enough size to compete in boxing's Queen Division. While he is much taller than the average Hispanic American, he is not as big as an American or a European. King Kong is 6.4 feet, or 1.93 meters.

What is Luis Ortiz's boxing record?

In a meteoric 12-year career, Luis Ortiz has had two opportunities to fight for a world title, however, in both of them he was stampededed by the devastating power of Deontay Wilder who defeated him by knockout on both occasions. Those have been the only blemishes on his record, which stands at a very decent 33-2-0 (28 KOs).

What are Luis Ortiz's social media profiles?

King Kong Ortiz is one of those strange cases in the present, since the Cuban boxer is not known for being very active in social networks. Even two of his accounts, Instagram and Twitter, belong to his work team, who post news about him. On Facebook, his posts are more personal, but he has not uploaded any new news since 2019.

How much is Luis Ortiz's net worth?

Throughout his 12-year boxing career, King Kong has accumulated many wars that have undoubtedly hurt his body, but have been worth it. The Cuban boxer's fortune is estimated, according to Celebrity Net Worth, at around 8 million dollars. A more than acceptable figure.