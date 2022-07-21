Mike Tyson is a man that does not mince words or cares about political correctness. The former unified heavyweight champion made a career of making short work of anything that came his way.

Nonetheless despite a life that saw him lose much of his fortune at one point and even go to jail, Mike Tyson has turned it around. Today, Tyson gives many interviews and stresses to put in the past the man he was and looks forward as to who he may be in the future.

In his own words on his Hotboxin' podcast Tyson told therapist Sean McFarland what he thinks about death and when his own time may come.

Mike Tyson on his eventual death

“We’re all gonna die one day of course. Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face. I say, ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon” Tyson stated on his podcast.

When the conversation reverted to money, Tyson admitted that “money don’t mean s*&^ to me.” Tyson went on to state, “I always tell people — they think money’s gonna make them happy, they’ve never had money before — when you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you.”

"You believe that you’re invincible when you have a lot of money, which isn’t true. That’s why I always say money is a false sense of security.

“What is security? I don’t know. When you put money in your bank and you get a check every week and you can live for the rest of your life, is that security? That means you won’t catch a disease; you can’t get hit by a car? You can’t jump off a bridge. I don’t know. Is that security? Can money secure you from that?”, the former champion ended.