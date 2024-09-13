Jake Paul will face Mike Tyson in November. Ahead of this exciting match, one of his former rivals has made a bold prediction about the bout.

Mike Tyson’s career was remarkable, with 50 wins and only six defeats, cementing his status as one of the greatest American boxers in history.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, has stepped away from social media to focus on his boxing career. He’s determined to go professional and has challenged Iron Mike to a bout this year.

Jake Paul’s ex-rival makes shocking prediction about his bout vs. Mike Tyson

For many boxing fans, the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight is completely unpredictable. While Paul is 30 years younger, Tyson’s extensive experience and status as one of the sport’s GOATs are formidable factors.

Analysts lean towards Jake Paul due to his youth, with his agility potentially giving him an edge. Tyson, despite his greatness, may not be as sharp as he once was.

Boxers and analysts have shared their predictions, and now a former rival of Jake Paul has weighed in. Ben Askren, who fought Paul in his third pro match, believes the YouTuber-turned-boxer will win, but acknowledges Tyson’s undeniable legacy.

“I feel like that’s how it’s gonna go, it’s gonna be competitive early,” Askren told Daniel Cormier. “58 is old and he’s probably gonna get tired and, yeah. It’s not a win-win. You’re beating up a 58-year-old. He’s 58. He hasn’t been actively competitive in twenty years.

Jake Paul is set to fight Mike Tyson in November

“Wouldn’t we all love to see it (Tyson winning)? Let’s not get our hopes up,” the former MMA star added. “Santa may not bring you anything nice, but if he does it’ll be a great surprise.”

Is the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight going to be rescheduled?

As of today, the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is set to happen. Originally scheduled for July, the bout was delayed due to health issues with Iron Mike.

Reports suggest the fight could be canceled at the last minute if Tyson doesn’t pass medical tests. However, Iron Mike has repeatedly stated he is in shape to face Jake Paul in November.

