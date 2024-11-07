Mike Tyson issues strong criticism of Canelo Alvarez’s latest choice in the ring

Mike Tyson launched a strong criticism of Canelo Alvarez for his recent decision in the ring, questioning his legacy in Mexican boxing.

The legendary boxer Mike Tyson has openly criticized Mexican champion Canelo Alvarez, focusing particularly on Canelo’s reluctance to face rising contender David Benavidez. Tyson believes that by avoiding Benavidez, Canelo is not meeting fan expectations and is failing to honor the legacy of Mexican boxing.

Known for his aggressive style and respect for the sport’s traditional values, Tyson has always maintained that a true champion should be willing to fight the best opponents, regardless of potential risks.

Tyson argues that Canelo’s decision goes against the principles of past Mexican champions, who consistently took on the toughest rivals. For Tyson, this reluctance signals a departure from the spirit of Mexican boxing, one that emphasized courage and determination.

“Is Canelo afraid of losing? Is he not going to give fans the fight they want to see? Does he not respect the Mexican champions who fought the best regardless of money? It’s a disgrace to Mexico,” Tyson stated on the Pound 4 Pound podcast.

(L-R) Mike Tyson, Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul pose onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

Canelo’s perspective on boxing

In response, Canelo Alvarez has defended his choices, stating that he seeks challenges that appeal to fans and offer lucrative rewards. However, his decisions have sparked criticism from experts and boxing fans alike.

Addressing the idea of a Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight, Canelo remarked, “Of course it’s not good for the sport, but they can do what they want. I don’t have much to say about it. Everyone has an audience; this is a different audience. Boxing fans are not going to watch that—it’s for another audience.”

Debate over Canelo’s legacy in Mexican boxing

Despite differing opinions, Tyson and Canelo have both left indelible marks on the boxing world. Yet, Canelo’s recent decisions have fueled debate and raised questions about his legacy as one of the greatest Mexican boxers of all time.

