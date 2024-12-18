As College Football heads into its decisive stage, all eyes are on the upcoming events, but many players are already making decisions about their future. One such player from the Texas Longhorns‘ defense has entered the transfer portal, meaning he will no longer be a teammate of Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning next season.

In recent hours, defensive lineman Aaron Bryant announced that he is leaving the program led by Steve Sarkisian and will join Vanderbilt for the upcoming season. With this move, the Longhorns lose a defensive player who, despite not seeing as much playing time as he hoped, made the most of his opportunities when he was on the field.

In his final season wearing Texas colors, Bryant only played in four games, during which he registered just two tackles. Over the course of his three years in the program, he appeared in a total of 13 games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarkisian and his players have their full focus on the upcoming games for the Longhorns, such as their CFP debut against Clemson. Despite this, they are simultaneously keeping an eye on the potential moves that could occur due to the transfer portal.

Advertisement

Head Coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks from the sidelines in the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Advertisement

Aaron Bryant is the fourth player to join Vanderbilt as a result of the Transfer Portal. Another addition to the Commodores’ roster is offensive lineman Gunner Givens, who comes from Virginia Tech.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Jalen Milroe, Alabama teammate makes surprising decision after entering transfer portal

Ewers and Manning have also made a decision

The Texas Longhorns were one of the most solid teams throughout the season, largely due to the talent displayed by their two quarterback. As for their future, it was Manning himself who made a decision regarding what his teammate Ewers will do next season.

According to journalist Anwar Richardson via his X (formerly Twitter) account, the current backup quarterback for Sarkisian’s team has decided to commit to the program for next year, as Ewers confirmed he will declare for the upcoming NFL draft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Sources say Quinn Ewers still plans to declare for the NFL Draft after this season, paving the way for Arch Manning to take over in 2025. Manning is locked in with Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian, with no plans to transfer. Right now, both are dialed in on Clemson,” Richardson stated.

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns looks to pass the ball under pressure against Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins #93 and Raylen Wilson #5 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter of the 2024 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

The Texas Longhorns’ immediate future

Despite the ongoing events in the world of the NCAAF off the field, the Longhorns remain focused on their main goal, keeping all their attention on making a deep run in the playoffs.

Advertisement

The next matchup for Sarkisian’s squad will be on Saturday, December 21, when they host Clemson at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. The game will be part of the first round of the CFP.