The Kansas City Chiefs may have to make a change at quarterback in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season. Patrick Mahomes left Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury, which is why Andy Reid might be forced to start Carson Wentz against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

However, the Chiefs head coach doesn’t look worried about it. In fact, Reid made it clear on his Wednesday press conference that, in the event Mahomes isn’t fit this weekend, he’ll be happy to give Wentz the reins of the offense.

“We’ll see how Pat does out there,” Reid said. “He’s going to go through some stuff, and we’ll see how it works out for him. And if he can’t work, then Carson will take those reps that Pat doesn’t. We have full confidence in Carson. If he has to step in and play, then I think everybody, coaches and players, have full confidence that he can go in and do a nice job.”

Andy Reid, Chiefs believe in Carson Wentz’s talent

Wentz, who will turn 32 in less than two weeks, moved to Kansas City this offseason to serve as Mahomes’ backup. He completed his first passes on a Chiefs uniform last week, going two-of-two for 20 yards as he replaced the 2x NFL MVP late in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass during a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The veteran quarterback has accepted taking a back seat in the 2024 NFL season after seeing his career go downhill in the last few years. However, Reid believes Wentz still has everything to be a starting QB in the league.

“He’s started in the league and has been successful. He has a great feel for this offense. Very smart. Big arm. I like the way he carries himself. I like everything about him. He should be starting in this league somewhere,” Reid said.

Wentz’s rollercoaster journey in the NFL

Wentz, who was selected second overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, has a 47-45-1 record as a starter in the NFL. Unfortunately, a torn ACL during his prime in 2017 proved to be a turning point in his career.

That year, Wentz was leading a high-flying offense in the City of Brotherly Love before being sidelined in Week 14. The Eagles went on to win Super Bowl LII without him, and even though Doug Pederson gave him back the starting job in 2018, things were never the same for Wentz after the injury.

Philadelphia gave up on him in 2021, when they traded the North Dakota State product to the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz didn’t live up to the expectations though, which is why he hoped to revitalize his career with a trade to the Washington Commanders the following year.

Wentz lasted only one season in the capital city, being released by the team in February 2023. Months later, the quarterback realized that his chances of starting in the league were slim, which is why he accepted a backup role behind Matthew Stafford on the Los Angeles Rams.

Carson Wentz looks on during a game from the sidelines.

Mahomes echoes Reid’s confidence in Wentz

The 2024 NFL season has seen Wentz watch most of the campaign from the sidelines, but Mahomes’ recent injury might give him the chance to prove his worth again. Reid suggested it’s still too soon to tell whether a change will be necessary, but Mahomes has echoed the coach’s sentiment about Wentz.

“I’ve seen him practice every single day. . . you realize he was going to win MVP one year and understand why. . . he’s a very talented player who works extremely hard. He’ll be ready if his number is called,” Mahomes said.

