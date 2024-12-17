NCAAF News: Jalen Milroe, Alabama teammate makes surprising decision after entering transfer portal

Alabama has been largely affected by the Transfer Portal. As the team gears up for the final game of the season, against Michigan on December 31, plenty of players in the program have decided to search for a new home in college football. However, the Crimson Tide dodged a big bullet as one of Jalen Milroe’s top teammates has made a huge decision on his future.

Jalen Milroe is still deciding whether he will declare for the 2025 NFL Draft or he’ll stay for his senior year in Tuscaloosa. He has reached a decision on whether he’ll play during the Reliaquest Bowl, as the starting quarterback has stated he will be participating in the Tide’s final game of the season on New Year’s Eve.

While Alabama’s main focus is set in finishing the year strong against the Wolverines, the school learned really positive news involving five-star cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe.

Though Mbakwe initially planned to enter the NCAA‘s Transfer Portal, the talented freshman decided to turn back on his steps and remain in Alabama. “Here to stay,” Mbakwe told On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after their 34-20 win over the Tennessee Volunteers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 21, 2023.

Mbakwe, a five-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, chose to commit to his home state university despite receiving nearly 30 offers. The freshman appeared in 11 of Alabama’s 12 regular-season games this year, recording 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups. He also contributed on special teams, including serving as a punt returner.

The good and the bad

Although Mbakwe’s announcement was huge for the University of Alabama as they retained one of the most promising defensive backs in college football, the program has also lost some key players through the portal.

Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis transferred to Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes. Oatis entered as four-star recruit and the No. 11 defensive lineman in the country in the recruiting class of 2022.

In case Milroe decides to stay in school next year, he’ll be without his weapon Kobe Prentice. The junior wide receiver has committed to Baylor and will be moving away to the Big 12. WR Kobe Prentice played in 36 games for Alabama, totalling 60 receptions for 780 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Big storylines

With Milroe’s future still unclear, the Crimson Tide will be without a quarterback, as Dylan Lonergan has transferred to Boston College. Lonergan redshirted his freshman season in 2023 and appeared sporadically this year.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates the win after a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Perhaps the biggest storyline surrounding Alabama and the Transfer Portal was Keanu Koht, who committed to Vanderbilt. The linebacker was suspended by Kalen DeBoer midway through the 2024 NCAA season and chose to start fresh elsewhere. However, his choice of school doesn’t seem to be coincidental, as he landed at Vanderbilt, the team that handed DeBoer his worst loss of the season.

The Transfer Portal will close on Dec. 28. Although for the players in schools participating in the playoffs an extra five-day window will open once their season comes to an end. A secondary transfer window will take place in April.