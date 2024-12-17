The 2024 season is not over yet for the Miami Dolphins. As the AFC East team still has a chance to make the playoffs, they’ve now added a former weapon of Josh Allen to bolster Tua Tagovailoa’s offense.

This year has been one of the biggest disappointments for the Dolphins. Despite many analysts considering them potential contenders, their hopes quickly faded due to a series of injuries, with Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion being the most significant.

The quarterback missed four games this season due to the injury. During that stretch, the Dolphins lost three times, directly affecting their record and playoff aspirations.

Dolphins add former Bills wide receiver to support Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins’ 2024 season has been turbulent. The AFC East team began the campaign strong, but Week 2 marked a turning point.

In a matchup against the Bills, Tua Tagovailoa suffered his third concussion in the NFL. The Dolphins placed him on injured reserve to determine if he could safely return to action.

Medical specialists cleared Tagovailoa to return, but his comeback hasn’t been smooth. The team has accumulated a disappointing 6-8 record thus far.

Despite their struggles, the Dolphins still have a slim chance of making the playoffs. To maximize their chances, the front office signed Isaiah McKenzie to provide additional support for Tua in the crucial final games.

Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) puts on his helmet ahead of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Detroit Michigan United States (IMAGO / NurPhoto)

Isaiah McKenzie, a former Bills wide receiver, spent five years with Josh Allen, recording 137 receptions for 1,317 yards and 11 touchdowns. Now, he is poised to help the Dolphins make a late push for the playoffs.

Why did the Dolphins sign Isaiah McKenzie?

Recently, rumors circulated that the Dolphins were looking to move on from Odell Beckham Jr., and those rumors came to fruition when the team released him last week.

Isaiah McKenzie is now expected to fill the role Beckham Jr. left behind. The Dolphins still need to sign him to the 53-man roster in the coming days to give Tagovailoa more weapons.

