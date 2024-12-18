NHL News: Canadiens star Patrik Laine makes blunt confession after hat trick vs Sabres

The Montreal Canadiens dealt a decisive 6-1 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres in the battle between the Atlantic Division’s bottom teams. Driven by a red-hot Patrik Laine, the Canadiens delivered another huge blow to the Sabres, who are spiraling into a full-on trainwreck in the NHL.

For Montreal, it felt good to be on the winning side of a blowout. Just days after suffering an embarrassing 9-2 loss, the Canadiens let their anger out on the league’s boxing bag, the Sabres. Buffalo has lost 11 games in a row, and Montreal didn’t show any mercy.

Patrik Laine is back to his scoring ways since returning to the lineup on December 3. Since, Laine tallies 7 points through his first seven games. Against Buffalo, Laine scored a hat trick, with all three goals being on the power play. However, the 26-year-old Finn made a sincere statement that shocked every reporter in the locker room.

“If you take away the goals, I’ve had a million times better games than that where I’ve had zero goals,” Laine commented, via NHL.com. “On the power play, it went in, but outside of that I would call it a pretty average performance from myself today, but that was enough.”

Patrik Laine #92 of the Montreal Canadiens is seen in crutches as he is introduced during the pre-game ceremony against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre on October 9, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0.

Laine has been known, and criticized for being extremely dependent on the man-advantage situations. He is a goal machine in the power play, but he struggles to produce at even strength. All six goals on the season have come on the power play for Laine.

Laine speaks on Montreal’s PP unit

Despite being the fifth-worst team in the NHL standings, the Canadiens have put on solid numbers on special teams. The power play is among the Top-15 with an efficiency rate of 22.0%, showcasing the team’s struggles lie on its even strength defense.

“Five-on-3 is a little bit different since there’s just so much open ice,” Laine said. “And I think when you have the kind of unit we have, and if we get over a minute, 5-on-3, it should be an automatic goal.”

Montreal hopes Laine can improve his performance at 5-on-5 but isn’t too concerned as long as he continues to deliver as a reliable scorer on the power play.

Up next, the Canadiens will meet with another divisional opponent, the Detroit Red Wings at Motor City on Dec. 20.