This Saturday will be back in the ring Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez facing Julio Cesar Martinez in a fight of the super flyweight category. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the United States.

Roman Gonzalez will fight against Julio Cesar Martinez in the super flyweight category this Saturday, March 5 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Here you can find all you need to know about this fight, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds of this fight. You can watch it in the US on DAZN.

After two great fights, boxing fans were eagerly awaiting the trilogy between Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez and Juan Francisco "El Gallo" Estrada (their second fight was, together with Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder, the best of 2021). However, the Mexican's positive for COVID-19 forced the Nicaraguan to face another rival.

That rival was another Mexican, Julio Cesar Martinez, and although the trilogy of this great rivalry will have to wait, at least the fans will be able to see a new edition of the boxing rivalry between Mexico and Nicaragua.

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez: Fight information

Date: Saturday, March 5

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California

Live Stream in the US: DAZN

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez has a record of 50 wins (41 by KO) and 3 losses; while Julio Cesar Martinez's record is 18 wins (14 by KO), 1 loss and two No contest. These are two fighters with a high KO percentage and it would not be strange if the fight end in this way. "Chocolatito" is famous for being a "Mexican killer" since in 21 fights against rivals of this nationality he won 20 and lost 1. This will be his 22nd fight against a Mexican.

How to watch or live stream Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez in the US

The bout between Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez and Julio Cesar Martinez in the super flyweight division this Saturday, March 5 at 8:30 PM (ET) with the main event expected around 11:30 PM (ET) can be watched in the United States on DAZN.

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this fight. These are the odds according to DraftKings, Roman Gonzalez is the favorite to take the victory with -140 odds, while +115 odds will be for the Julio Cesar Martinez’s victory.

DraftKings Roman Gonzalez -140 Julio Cesar Martinez +115

*Odds via DraftKings