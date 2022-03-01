Roman Gonzalez and Julio Cesar Martinez will fight in the super flyweight category. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the United States.

Roman Gonzalez and Julio Cesar Martinez will fight in the super flyweight category at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Here you can find all you need to know about this fight, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on DAZN.

For boxing fans, it was a great disappointment that the trilogy between Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez could not be completed. This was, together with Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder, one of the two best fights of 2021. However, Estrada's positive for COVID-19 forced Gonzalez to change the rival.

Fortunately for the fans, they will be able to enjoy a new edition of the boxing rivalry between Mexico and Nicaragua, when the former WBA super flyweight champion Roman Gonzalez faces Julio Cesar Martinez who is the current WBC flyweight world champion, but who will not expose his title in this fight.

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez: Date

This fight in the super flyweight division between Roman Gonzalez and Julio Cesar Martinez (in a new edition of the boxing rivalry between Mexico and Nicaragua) will take place this Saturday, March 5 at 8:30 PM (ET) with the main event expected around 11:30 PM (ET).

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US Canada to watch Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez

The fight between Roman Gonzalez and Julio Cesar Martinez in the super flyweight division this Saturday, March 5 at 8:30 PM (ET) with the main event expected around 11.30 PM (ET) can be watched in the United States on DAZN.

