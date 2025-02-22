Oleksandr Usyk’s blunt seven-word challenge to Daniel Dubois after heavyweight shakeup

The world of heavyweight boxing was rocked by a series of unexpected events in the last 24 hours. Daniel Dubois, the IBF champion, was scheduled to defend his title against Joseph Parker on Saturday, on the undercard of the highly anticipated rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol in Saudi Arabia. However, a sudden illness forced Dubois to withdraw from the bout, leaving Parker without an opponent just hours before the event.

In a swift response to the crisis, heavyweight contender Martin Bakole agreed to face Joseph Parker, salvaging the fight and keeping the card intact. The quick turnaround highlighted the unpredictable nature of boxing and the resilience of its athletes.

Amid the chaos, unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday, adding another layer of intrigue to the event. Usyk, who recently cemented his dominance with a second consecutive victory over Tyson Fury in December, became a key observer of the unfolding drama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ukrainian champion, who holds the WBC, WBA, and WBO titles, remained cautious when asked by DAZN for a prediction on the Parker-Bakole fight. “I don’t know, we’ll see,” Usyk replied, keeping fans guessing about the outcome. However, he didn’t hesitate to reveal his next desired opponent, showing a clear interest in settling unfinished business.

Daniel Dubois trains, ahead of his IBF World Heavyweight Title fight against Joseph Parker during media workouts as part of Beterbiev v Bivol 2: The Last Crescendo at Boulevard City on February 19, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Usyk eyes rematch with Daniel Dubois

Dubois challenged Usyk for his unified titles in August 2023, in a bout that ended in controversy. Dubois believed he had knocked out Usyk with a body shot, but the punch was controversially ruled a low blow. Usyk recovered and won the fight via technical knockout in the ninth round, but the decision left a lingering sense of unfinished business.

Advertisement

see also Not Tyson Fury: Oleksandr Usyk shocks boxing fans by naming his toughest opponent

Usyk’s recent comments suggest he is eager to close that chapter. “I want to fight next with Dubois,” the champion declared, making his intentions clear. This statement raises the possibility of Dubois skipping the winner of the Parker-Bakole bout and jumping straight into a rematch for the undisputed title.

Advertisement

Could Usyk vs. Dubois 2 happen?

The potential for a second matchup between Usyk and Dubois has generated significant excitement among boxing fans. Their first fight was marred by controversy, and a rematch could provide clarity while shaping the future of the heavyweight division.

Usyk’s willingness to face Dubois again underscores his ambition to cement his legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats. As the boxing world awaits confirmation of this highly anticipated fight, one thing is certain: the heavyweight division remains as unpredictable and thrilling as ever.

Advertisement