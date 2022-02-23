Tyson Fury has taken a drastic decision to be totally focused in his next fight, the mandatory defense of his WBC World Heavyweight title, against countryman Dillian Whyte, at the time he warned his opponent that he will have no mercy.

Tyson Fury is fully aware that if he wants to get a unification match to become the undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World, against the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua likely-to-happen clash, he must overcome his countryman Dillian Whyte on April 23. Then, Fury took a drastic decision to guarantee his victory.

The Fury vs Whyte clash is going to be held at Wembley Stadium in England. After many years of being the mandatory contender for the Heavyweight title, the Body Snatcher will finally have his shot. A hard one as the Gypsy King seems to be in his best shape.

Tyson Fury's (31-0-1, 22 KOs) last performance in a ring was a brutal KO win against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas, on what was the third chapter of their boxing tale. On the other hand, Dillian Whyte (28-2-0) will arrive at Wembley with one year of inactivity given that he defeated Russian Alexander Povetkin via TKO on March 2021.

Fury's drastic decision to focus on Dillian Whyte

The Gypsy King announced on his social media, on where he is usually really active, that he was going into a "total media blackout" to focus on his clash against Whyte, for which he was going to "train like the Spartan" he is.

However, one of the last messages sent by Tyson Fury was directed to the Body Snatcher. He warned him what will happen when they meet on April 23 at Wembley Stadium: "I am going to absolutely bust Dillian Whyte like a cheap water balloon, and I am going to finish with him, cause you are (directing to Whyte) useless you big dosser, you useless sausage", stated the current WBC Heavyweight titlist.

Dillian Whyte's trainer warns Tyson Fury about his boxer

In an interview with Talk Sport, Whyte's trainer Xavier Miller anticipated a big upset in the upcoming Heavyweight clash of April, as he has been for more than two years in Dillian's corner, enough to know his scopes and limits.

"I just think that Dillian is going to be a little bit too much for him. Dillian likes to be in exciting fights. I think he (Fury) found the right dance partner in Deontay Wilder, but Wilder is not Dillian. Wilder has a right hand and it is real and I respect it, but Dillian has a lot more tools in the box. It’s a different puzzle for Tyson, there’s going to be a lot for him to deal with." said Miller.