Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. breaks down Canelo vs. Crawford: A fight that could go either way

The boxing world is eagerly awaiting the blockbuster showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, set for later this year in the super middleweight division.

Crawford, a dominant force at 140 pounds, has long pursued this fight, but many experts believe jumping up two weight classes to face a naturally bigger and stronger opponent like Canelo is a massive challenge.

Despite concerns over the size difference, boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. sees this fight as a defining moment for the sport. While acknowledging the risks Crawford faces, he believes the matchup has all the ingredients for an unpredictable battle. According to Jones Jr., even a single mistake by Canelo could tip the scales in Crawford’s favor.

In an interview with Fighthype.com, Jones Jr. highlighted the strategic importance of this fight. “It’s a great fight for boxing. I know people don’t agree with it, but if Canelo fights even one wrong fight, he’s gonna lose. If he comes out and fights the right fight, it’s gonna be a tough one. Right now, I think it can go either way,” he said.

Terence Crawford punches Errol Spence Jr. during round 7 of their World Welterweight Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Roy Jones Jr. on Canelo’s strategy

Jones Jr. stressed that Canelo’s approach will be the key to the fight. If he underestimates Crawford or fails to adjust to his elusive style, the Mexican champion could suffer an unexpected defeat. However, if he fights intelligently and utilizes his physical advantages, he has a strong chance of coming out on top.

Jones Jr.’s advice for Crawford

Jones Jr. advises Terence Crawford to enter the fight at the maximum weight allowed within the super middleweight division. By doing so, he can maximize his strength and give himself the best chance to counter Canelo’s size and power. If Crawford can impose his pace and capitalize on openings, he could defy the odds and pull off a historic victory.