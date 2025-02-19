Dmitry Bivol’s crucial advice to Terence Crawford ahead of Canelo Alvarez showdown

Dmitry Bivol, the Russian boxer who already defeated Canelo Alvarez, is currently in the Middle East preparing for his rematch with Artur Beterbiev. While focusing on his own fight, Bivol shared his perspective on the potential September matchup between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez, which is set to take place in Las Vegas.

Bivol, who shocked the boxing world by defeating Canelo, believes Crawford has the skills to pull off an upset. Bivol and Beterbiev are just days away from their highly anticipated second meeting. Their first fight, which ended with a controversial decision in favor of Beterbiev, sparked debate on social media, with many feeling Bivol deserved the victory.

Despite the refereeing controversy, both boxers are gearing up for their high-stakes showdown this Saturday, presented by Riyadh Season. The winner of this fight could potentially face David Benavidez.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a media session, Bivol shared his insights on how Crawford might fare against Canelo Alvarez if their bout takes place in Las Vegas. Given Bivol’s experience of defeating Canelo, his opinion has become an authoritative voice on how to break down the Mexican boxer’s style.

Terence Crawford poses during a press conference to announce his super welterweight fight against Israil Madrimov as part of the Riyadh Season Card at Gotham Hall on April 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Bivol’s advice to Crawford

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Bivol was asked about the potential Crawford vs. Canelo fight, and he offered his thoughts without hesitation. “I don’t know how much size matters, but it will be an interesting fight,” Bivol commented. “Two of the best fighters in their weight classes, with very different styles, it will be a great matchup.”

Advertisement

see also Terence Crawford reveals his retirement plans before Canelo Alvarez clash

Bivol then gave Crawford simple yet vital advice for the fight: “He needs to do his job, and he does it very well. He’s been making some adjustments, changing his movements, and keeping distance. He doesn’t need to exchange punches. If he sticks to his game plan, he could definitely win.”

Advertisement

Canelo’s power vs Crawford’s strategy

Bivol highlighted the importance of Crawford’s strategic approach. He believes Terence Crawford should avoid trading punches with Canelo and focus on maintaining distance while using his movement and adaptability. This strategy, Bivol believes, will be crucial for Crawford in controlling the pace of the fight and avoiding being overwhelmed by Canelo’s power.

When asked about who is stronger between the two, Bivol acknowledged Canelo’s strength. “Canelo, of course. He’s in his natural weight class, and he’ll be looking to use his power. Anything can happen. He’ll go for the strong punches,” Bivol stated. “But for Crawford, the key is his intelligence and his ability to box from the outside.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Bivol finalizes his preparations for his rematch with Beterbiev, he remains confident in his own skills while offering valuable insights on how Crawford could challenge Canelo in their upcoming showdown.