Ryan Garcia is clear about what fight he wants for his so far unblemished professional boxing career: a showdown against the fearsome Gervonta Tank Davis. This is well known by all, even by the legends of the sport, such as Julio Cesar Chavez who spoke about it and not in the best way towards the Californian kid.

After defeating the experienced Dominican Javier Abejon Fortuna by a sixth round knockout in his most recent fight, King Ry's record improved to 23 fights, all of them wins, 19 by knockout. Undoubtedly, his next step must be fighters who hold a world championship belt or are in line to fight for one.

And that's where a collision with Gervonta Davis makes a lot of sense for Ryan Garcia, since the Tank, the pride of Baltimore, is one of the most renowned fighters in world boxing today, thanks to his perfect record in 27 fights, 25 of them won by knockout. Without a doubt, he would be an opponent to watch out for because of his skills and punching power, something Julio Cesar Chavez did not hesitate to point out when talking about Garcia.

JC Chavez's stark warning to Ryan Garcia for seeking a fight with Gervonta Davis

What started out as an interview on the Fight Hub TV YouTube channel seeking an opinion from the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez about Ryan Garcia, ended up as carnage from the world boxing superstar towards the American prospect, who literally came out trashed by the Mexican because of his desire to face Gervonta Davis.

"I don't watch bullshit," Chavez said about whether he saw the Garcia vs Fortuna fight. "He's a good friend, I like him a lot, he spoke to me (Ryan Garcia) the day of his fight but I didn't see it, honestly.... (About his desire to face Tank) It's going to end bad for him because Gervonta Davis is a great fighter and I think he's going to knock him out," said the former three-division World Champion.

So, like the punches he used to throw during his career, fast, hard and perfectly placed, Julio Cesar Chavez has delivered a hard knockout to a delusional Ryan Garcia who will be looking to prove him wrong if he makes his clash with Gervonta Davis by the end of 2022.