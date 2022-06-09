Although on repeated occasions, Ryan Garcia has stated that he is looking to become world champion in 2022, his yearning might not happen, as the current holder of all 135-pound titles, Devin Haney, confessed why he would not give him a chance to face him.

Ryan Garcia has been known for stirring up real revolutions on his favorite stage, social media. Recently, he had an exchange with Gervonta Davis, whom he has pointed out as one of the rivals he is looking to face. However, he has also pointed out that he would like to fight for boxing World Championships, something that could be farther away than he would like, as the Undisputed Champion Devin Haney would have no interest in facing him.

For a first step, the California native must focus on passing the test that awaits him on July 16, when he faces Javier 'Abejon' Fortuna at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Dominican is an experienced fighter who will demand the best of King Ry's skills in the ring to avoid disaster.

So far, Ryan Garcia has a record of 22-0-0, 18 KOs, and despite still being a 23-year-old prospect, he is ranked #2, #6 and #9 by major boxing organizations such as the World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

Why won't Devin Haney give Ryan Garcia a chance to challenge him for his titles?

In a true demonstration of boxing superiority, Devin Haney defeated local George Kambosos Jr. in Australia to become the Undisputed World Lightweight Champion. That's right, any chance of becoming world champion at 135 pounds will have to come at The Dream's expense.

So, with the hierarchy of knowing that he is the opponent to beat at Lightweight, Devin Haney has stated what his short and medium term aspirations are, and among them, there is definitely not a clash with Ryan Garcia for a lapidary reason he recently shared in a chat with MMA Fighting.

"He's popular, but I'm chasing legacy. I don't care about Instagram followers, I wanna make the biggest fights happen for my legacy. I'm not fighting for followers, I'm fighting for my name to live on forever.". Devin Haney's hard, straight punch to Ryan Garcia's jaw.