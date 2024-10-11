Trending topics:
Boxing

Mike Tyson gets real when talking about his motivation ahead of Jake Paul fight

During a press conference, Mike Tyson revealed the heartfelt reason behind his decision to accept the fight against Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson attends the Starting 5 LA Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Charley Gallay/Getty ImagesMike Tyson attends the Starting 5 LA Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Dante Gonzalez

When the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight was announced, it shocked the boxing world—especially given that “Iron” Mike hadn’t been in the ring for nearly 20 years. During a recent press conference, Tyson opened up about his decision to accept the bout and the motivation behind his return.

At a press event held by LF*GO, Tyson was asked if he still had the energy to take on Jake Paul. He used the opportunity to reflect on his time as a professional boxer: “When I was fighting professionally, I think I was just too stressed out. I never had a chance to relax, I never had a chance to be me and enjoy who I was. I never had a chance to enjoy my championships.”

Tyson has been candid about the fact that the money he’ll earn from the fight won’t be life-changing, nor is he concerned with legacy at this point in his career. When pressed about his true motivation for taking the fight, Tyson offered a heartfelt response.

Advertisement

Everything was coming at me, lawsuits here, divorces there, and I never really got a chance to enjoy myself as a human being. This is the moment of time I can be myself as a human being, I have better life skills than I had when I was fighting.”

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul press conference during Fanatics Fest in New York City

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul press conference during Fanatics Fest in New York City.

Advertisement

With a 31-year age gap between the fighters (Paul, 27, and Tyson, 58), many are curious about how the two will match up in the ring. Tyson last fought professionally in 2005, losing to Kevin McBride in the fifth round. In contrast, Paul enters the fight fresh off a victory over former UFC fighter Mike Perry in July, showcasing his superior fitness.

Not Jake Paul: Mike Tyson surprisingly names the only boxer who would give him &#039;fear&#039;

see also

Not Jake Paul: Mike Tyson surprisingly names the only boxer who would give him 'fear'

Tyson addresses his ulcer situation

The Paul vs Tyson fight was first scheduled to be made on July 20, but after Mike suffered an ulcer flare-up, the bout had to be rescheduled. With the fight set for November 15, Tyson talked about the health issues he had at that moment.

Advertisement

I was doing too much bad food and stuff, and I got sick. Too much bad processed food” said an ulcer-free Tyson in an interview with Daily Mail. With a new training method involving massages and a correct diet, the legendary boxer addressed the bad habits he has yet to get rid off: “I can’t escape the vapes.”

dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Inter Miami ready to make history in MLS but Lionel Messi is ‘on mute’
Soccer

Inter Miami ready to make history in MLS but Lionel Messi is ‘on mute’

NBA News: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks silence on GOAT debate comparing himself to Michael Jordan
NBA

NBA News: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks silence on GOAT debate comparing himself to Michael Jordan

Steelers' Russell Wilson sends strong message to Mike Tomlin, rest of NFL ahead of game vs Raiders
NFL

Steelers' Russell Wilson sends strong message to Mike Tomlin, rest of NFL ahead of game vs Raiders

MLB Rumors: AL East team ready to make blockbuster offer for Yankees' Juan Soto
MLB

MLB Rumors: AL East team ready to make blockbuster offer for Yankees' Juan Soto

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo